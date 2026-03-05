While UCLA played a strong game against Nebraska, there were still a few negatives worth mentioning.

In this edition of “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” we will break down what UCLA did well and highlight two areas the Bruins must improve before the conference tournament begins. UCLA defeated Nebraska 72–52, so the concerns may not appear severe, but they are still worth noting as postseason play approaches.

The Good | Bench Impact

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Xavier Booker (1) tangles up with Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The good from this game was UCLA’s bench performance. The Bruins received quality minutes from several role players who helped maintain control throughout the matchup. Xavier Booker scored a handful of key points and helped UCLA extend its lead, even though he still showed some defensive inconsistencies.

If Booker’s three-point shot continues to fall, he could become a dangerous offensive weapon for the Bruins in tournament play. Even short bursts of scoring from him could give UCLA a much-needed spark when the starters are resting.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) is defended by Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Brandon Williams and Eric Freeny also delivered strong defensive performances. Freeny spent much of the game guarding Nebraska’s leading scorer, Pryce Sandfort, and held him to just nine points. Limiting a player of Sandfort’s caliber was a major factor in UCLA’s defensive success.

The Bad | Starting Five Performance

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The bad from this game involved the starting lineup. Three of UCLA’s five starters — Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark, and Donovan Dent — finished with fewer than 10 points. Dent, in particular, entered the game on one of the best scoring stretches of his season.

When the Bruins’ starters struggle offensively, the entire team becomes less dangerous. Each of those players has proven capable of scoring at a high level when they are hot. If they cannot consistently produce double-digit points, UCLA could find itself in serious trouble against stronger tournament opponents.

The Ugly | Missed Opportunities

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) and UCLA guard Eric Freeny (8) fight for the ball as UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) (left) looks on during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The ugly part of this game was UCLA’s inability to capitalize on turnovers. The Bruins forced Nebraska into 13 turnovers but managed to score only 10 points off those opportunities. With a more efficient transition offense, the final margin could have been even larger.

Still, credit must be given to UCLA for forcing those turnovers in the first place. The Bruins showed strong defensive pressure and created several difficult possessions for Nebraska. But if UCLA wants to maximize its potential, it must convert those defensive stops into points.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Overall, UCLA delivered a strong performance against a Top 10 opponent. The 20-point victory shows the Bruins are capable of dominating quality teams when everything clicks.