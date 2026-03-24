3 Brutal Mistakes That Ended UCLA’s March Madness Run

There were plenty of things that went wrong in UCLA’s 73-57 loss to UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

However, a few issues stood out more than others. For that reason, it is worth setting the record straight on what UCLA failed to accomplish against UConn. Some of these may come as a surprise, while others simply confirm what many people already believe.

Poor Rotation Choices

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) reacts with head coach Mick Cronin in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For starters, UCLA’s rotation was completely out of sync. This simply cannot happen against a team like UConn. Without Tyler Bilodeau , there were always going to be lapses in talent on the floor. However, more often than not, Mick Cronin struggled to find the right lineup combinations.

This is not a knock on the individual players. But in a game against the No. 2 seed, UCLA cannot afford to rely heavily on players like Jamar Brown, Brandon Williams, and Steven Jamerson at the same time. While each player brings something different to the team, the lineup combinations were not always effective together.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin instructs guard Jamar Brown (4) in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When these players were on the floor, UCLA often lost momentum. There were several moments when it seemed Eric Dailey Jr. was beginning to take over, only for Cronin to substitute him out for the players mentioned above. That ultimately resulted in questionable lineup management.

UCLA Gave Up on Threes

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) shoots against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It was also clear that UCLA largely abandoned the three-point shot during this game. With a roster filled with capable shooters, it was expected that the Bruins would attempt at least 20 three-pointers. Instead, UCLA finished the game with just 13 attempts.

Skyy Clark and Trent Perry both relied more on driving into the paint rather than shooting from beyond the arc. That often forced them to take difficult shots late in the shot clock. As a result, UCLA’s offense became stagnant, and the Bruins finished the game shooting just 39% from the field.

UCLA Did Not Play to Strengths

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Bruins also failed to play to their strengths. Against UCF in the first round, UCLA was outmatched in the frontcourt, but the Bruins leaned into their speed and perimeter play. That strategy worked because UCLA forced UCF to adjust.

Against UConn, however, UCLA began experimenting with different lineups throughout the game. Those changes appeared to be reactions to how UConn was playing rather than UCLA sticking to its own identity. If the Bruins had maintained their smaller lineup and faster style of play, they might have been able to generate more momentum.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Because UCLA attempted to match UConn’s style of play, the Bruins never truly established control of the game. UCLA has typically been at its best when forcing opponents to adjust to its pace, not the other way around.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Overall, the game reflected several problems UCLA faced throughout the season. Inconsistent depth, poor shooting, and constantly shifting lineups ultimately contributed to the loss.