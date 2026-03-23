3 Bruins Who Could Leave Program in Transfer Portal

Following UCLA’s heartbreaking 73-57 loss to UConn, it is time to review players who could potentially enter the transfer portal for the Bruins.

This is definitely a side of college basketball that no one likes to talk about — players leaving their teams following a March heartbreak. However, viewed through a more positive lens, the transfer portal can give players an opportunity to reach their full potential if a new environment better suits them.

Eric Dailey Jr. | F

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The first player who could potentially enter the transfer portal is Eric Dailey Jr. This season, the junior looked to make his mark as he nears his prime. He has shown flashes of strong play, but given UCLA’s outlook, his talents might be better suited elsewhere.

With one more year of eligibility remaining, it could be assumed that Dailey looks toward a contender that may only be an isolation scorer away from making a deeper tournament run. While it would be disappointing for Dailey Jr. to leave, it would make sense in his case. His departure would be a significant loss for the Bruins.

Trent Perry | G

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Trent Perry has made significant strides since arriving at UCLA over the last two years. Going from bench player to full-time starter is not something many players accomplish. Mick Cronin has been adamant about retaining him next season and beyond, but Perry may have other plans.

Projected to be UCLA’s point guard next season, the surrounding talent may not be at the same level. UCLA is expected to lose Donovan Dent, Tyler Bilodeau, and Skyy Clark, all of whom appear ready to move on. With less experienced talent around him, Perry could consider exploring other options.

Eric Freeny | G

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Eric Freeny has had a quiet yet impactful season. His scrappy defense and flashes of offensive production have certainly put him on the radar of several teams. If he stays at UCLA, he could have a strong chance at earning a starting role. However, that opportunity might also exist elsewhere.

UCLA remains an attractive destination, but with how the transfer portal now operates, Freeny could decide to leave. The skill set he brings is something many teams value, and he could become an important role player for a contender next season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While it would be ideal for UCLA to retain all three players as the program looks to rebuild, there is still a possibility that they will explore opportunities elsewhere. With the current roster uncertainty and recent results, the transfer portal may become an appealing option for some players.