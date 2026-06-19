3 Differences UCLA Football Fans Will Notice on Defense

The UCLA defense has struggled on the football field over recent seasons. In 2025, the Bruins allowed 33.4 points per game -- their most since a 4-8 season in 2019.

By that token, it's not surprising that the Bruins are coming off back-to-back 3-9 campaigns to start their tenure as members of the Big Ten Conference , but it can't keep going this way. That would just lead to more heartbreak and disinterest.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler (left) and head coach Bob Chesney during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luckily, they've hired a staff that seems hell-bent on turning things around. There's plenty to address on both sides of the ball, and changes need to be made everywhere. But here are a few that UCLA fans should notice immediately.

Deeper Unit

The heavy roster turnover may turn out to be a blessing for the UCLA program. Bob Chesney and his staff prioritized the transfer portal as they took over, landing 41 players for the Bruins, leading to a much stronger roster (on paper) than it had previously. We've mentioned the plethora of weapons they've added offensively, but there are big additions on defense, too.

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Bruins have added a potentially premier, game-changing pass-rusher in Sahir West, an experienced linebacker with SEC starting experience and exposure to the College Football Playoff in Sammy Omosigho, and a starting quality safety in former four-year Utah starter Tao Johnson. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

New defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler has praised his unit throughout the offseason. In areas where others may see weakness, he sees a deep group with players that just haven't had the chance to become household names. All that will settle itself on the field this season, but it's clearly a better unit than last season, at a minimum.

Power Conference Football Defensive Scheme

Mar 6, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler works with defensive players during practice of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team Wednesday. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Many frequently voiced concerns about the differences in playing styles between the Big Ten and the PAC-12 when the western teams joined the Big Ten a couple of years ago. The Big Ten was known for playing hard and physical with grueling, menacing defenses. The PAC-12 was more offensively driven, with some dubbing it "defense optional."

Fast forward to the current season, and many of those people would be right. UCLA and a few of the other former PAC-12 members haven't played as physically on the defensive side of the ball, making it difficult to compete against the top conference opponents. But the addition of Hitschler could help.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The defensive coordinator has a background in similar systems ahead of his time with JMU. He rose from an unknown quality-control coach to co-defensive coordinator in just four years at Cincinnati, helping the Bearcats reach the College Football Playoff.

He followed that with stints at Wisconsin and Alabama, so he not only knows how those successful programs operate, but he has Big Ten regional roots in his blood. Hopefully, that translates to a legitimate Big Ten defense.

Aggressiveness and Accountability

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Matthew Muasau (57) and defensive backs Osiris Gilbert (18) and Cole Martin (4) tackle receiver Jonah Smith (24) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Part of that success is aggressiveness and accountability, and neither is difficult to enforce. The aggressiveness takes care of itself within the scheme, with players flying to the ball and emphasizing turnovers, which the Bruins have found very few of in recent seasons. However, accountability may have been a bigger problem, and it's easy to see that when things fall apart, as they did last season.

A successful defense requires each player to do his job correctly and do it well. When one doesn't, big plays are given up. The best teams will get on the guys and try to motivate them to do their jobs, while the underachievers and "bad" teams will just stand by while getting beat routinely.

Scott Taylor on DC Colin Hitschler: "Super high intensity. He's never gonna take a play off. He's always gonna tell you when you're wrong. And I can really appreciate that. There's no sugar coating with him. ... That makes it very obvious what you need to improve on." pic.twitter.com/risHD7zijQ — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) April 23, 2026

Hitschler has made it clear to his players that they can't take plays off and must bring their all every snap. They've embraced that challenge from him, which wasn't always the case for the previous UCLA team.