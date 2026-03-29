3 Duke Stars UCLA Must Contain in Elite Eight Showdown

UCLA is set to face off against No. 3-seed Duke in the Elite Eight, but there are three players who could end UCLA’s tournament run here.

The Bruins enter as an 11.5-point favorite, which is not bad considering how good Duke has been this season. But that number should not fool you, as Duke has some serious talent that could end UCLA’s season here. Here are three players Duke has who UCLA must limit.

Toby Fournier | F

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Toby Fournier (35) celebrates after a victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Toby Fournier is one of, if not the main reason for Duke’s impressive postseason success. This season, she is averaging 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 52.7% from the field. Her numbers nearly match Lauren Betts , which means we could have a very intriguing showdown between the two.

In her last game against LSU, Fournier scored 22 points along with nine rebounds. She also added three steals and one block, further proving she is a dynamic threat. If UCLA is unable to take her out of the game early, the Bruins could be in trouble.

Taina Mair | G

Mar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Taina Mair (22) shoots against the Louisiana State Tigers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Taina Mair is another player who could be a real headache for UCLA. Entering this game, she is averaging 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 40.7% from the field. It should also be noted that she averages two steals per game, making her even more dangerous on defense.

Like Fournier, Mair scored 22 points against LSU. She also added five rebounds and four assists, along with two steals. With momentum on their side, UCLA will need to figure out how to slow down Duke’s key players, who are coming off strong performances.

Delaney Thomas | F

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Delaney Thomas (12) handles the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Delaney Thomas has also been strong in the paint alongside Fournier. This season, she is averaging 11.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 61.5% from the field. Standing at 6-foot-3, her size gives UCLA another factor to worry about, and she cannot be overlooked.

Angela Dugalić will likely play a role in slowing Thomas down in the paint. While Betts could also be an option, she will most likely be matched up against Fournier. Because of this, rebounding will become even more important, and UCLA must come out on top in that category.

Mar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) shoots against Minnesota Golden Gophers center Sophie Hart (52) during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images