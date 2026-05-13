Why UCLA’s Three-Guard Lineup Could Save or Destroy Season

One of the most interesting things from UCLA’s offseason isn’t even a specific player. It’s the possibility that Mick Cronin could once again rely on a three-guard lineup. And honestly, that should both excite and terrify UCLA fans.

Last season, UCLA constantly experimented with smaller lineups. Sometimes it worked perfectly because the Bruins played faster, spaced the floor better, and created easier scoring opportunities. Other times, though, they got bullied physically, especially against bigger teams. Now heading into next season, it feels like Cronin might try it again.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Why the Guard Depth Is Hard to Ignore

The biggest reason is simple: UCLA’s best overall talent might actually be in the backcourt. Trent Perry looks ready for a breakout season after learning behind Donovan Dent.

Jaylen Petty brings instant offense and shot creation. Eric Freeny might honestly be one of the team’s best perimeter defenders already. Then you add Azavier Robinson into the mix, and suddenly, UCLA has four guards who all deserve minutes. That creates a problem.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball on UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There are only so many minutes available, and Cronin clearly likes what these guards bring defensively and offensively. So instead of sitting one of them, the easiest solution might be running three guards together again. Honestly, it makes sense on paper.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Good Side of Going Small

When UCLA goes small, the offense instantly becomes more dangerous. Petty can create his own shot. He can facilitate and score. Freeny gives energy and perimeter defense. Robinson adds another defensive weapon. Suddenly, UCLA can pressure teams in transition and space the floor way better than they could with traditional lineups. That matters a lot in today’s college basketball.

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) shoots the ball against DePaul Blue Demons forward Nj Benson (35) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

A lineup with Perry, Petty, and Freeny together could honestly become one of the fastest UCLA groups we’ve seen in years. There’s enough shooting there to stretch defenses, and enough athleticism to attack the rim constantly.

Plus, Eric Dailey Jr. becomes even more dangerous in smaller lineups because he can exploit mismatches more easily at forward.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

But There’s One Massive Problem

The issue is rebounding. UCLA already struggled physically last season, and the Big Ten is not forgiving when it comes to size. Teams like Purdue and Michigan constantly throw huge frontcourts at opponents. If UCLA commits too heavily to small ball, they could get destroyed inside.

That puts a ton of pressure on Xavier Booker. Booker basically becomes the key to whether this whole experiment works. If he develops into a stronger rebounder and rim protector, UCLA can survive with three guards. If not, the Bruins could lose games simply because they can’t control the paint. And honestly, that’s why this lineup feels risky.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

That’s what makes UCLA so fascinating right now. This roster still doesn’t feel complete. It feels experimental.

Cronin has athletic guards, versatile forwards, and a bunch of young players with upside. But the team still lacks a true identity. And whether the three-guard lineup succeeds or fails might end up deciding the entire season.