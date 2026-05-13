Why UCLA’s Three-Guard Lineup Could Save or Destroy Season
One of the most interesting things from UCLA’s offseason isn’t even a specific player. It’s the possibility that Mick Cronin could once again rely on a three-guard lineup. And honestly, that should both excite and terrify UCLA fans.
Last season, UCLA constantly experimented with smaller lineups. Sometimes it worked perfectly because the Bruins played faster, spaced the floor better, and created easier scoring opportunities. Other times, though, they got bullied physically, especially against bigger teams. Now heading into next season, it feels like Cronin might try it again.
Why the Guard Depth Is Hard to Ignore
The biggest reason is simple: UCLA’s best overall talent might actually be in the backcourt. Trent Perry looks ready for a breakout season after learning behind Donovan Dent.
Jaylen Petty brings instant offense and shot creation. Eric Freeny might honestly be one of the team’s best perimeter defenders already. Then you add Azavier Robinson into the mix, and suddenly, UCLA has four guards who all deserve minutes. That creates a problem.
There are only so many minutes available, and Cronin clearly likes what these guards bring defensively and offensively. So instead of sitting one of them, the easiest solution might be running three guards together again. Honestly, it makes sense on paper.
The Good Side of Going Small
When UCLA goes small, the offense instantly becomes more dangerous. Petty can create his own shot. He can facilitate and score. Freeny gives energy and perimeter defense. Robinson adds another defensive weapon. Suddenly, UCLA can pressure teams in transition and space the floor way better than they could with traditional lineups. That matters a lot in today’s college basketball.
A lineup with Perry, Petty, and Freeny together could honestly become one of the fastest UCLA groups we’ve seen in years. There’s enough shooting there to stretch defenses, and enough athleticism to attack the rim constantly.
Plus, Eric Dailey Jr. becomes even more dangerous in smaller lineups because he can exploit mismatches more easily at forward.
But There’s One Massive Problem
The issue is rebounding. UCLA already struggled physically last season, and the Big Ten is not forgiving when it comes to size. Teams like Purdue and Michigan constantly throw huge frontcourts at opponents. If UCLA commits too heavily to small ball, they could get destroyed inside.
That puts a ton of pressure on Xavier Booker. Booker basically becomes the key to whether this whole experiment works. If he develops into a stronger rebounder and rim protector, UCLA can survive with three guards. If not, the Bruins could lose games simply because they can’t control the paint. And honestly, that’s why this lineup feels risky.
That’s what makes UCLA so fascinating right now. This roster still doesn’t feel complete. It feels experimental.
Cronin has athletic guards, versatile forwards, and a bunch of young players with upside. But the team still lacks a true identity. And whether the three-guard lineup succeeds or fails might end up deciding the entire season.
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