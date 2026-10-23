How To Watch UCLA vs. MSU: Announcers, TV, Radio

The Bruins will look to continue their win streak Saturday against a Michigan State team that has yet to truly find any rhythm.

UCLA heads into the matchup with a ton of momentum, which is impressive considering they’ve made a quarterback change at the halfway point. While most teams would look rocky following such a switch, the Bruins look as confident as ever, and this was highlighted by a win last week against a tough Wisconsin defense.

How To Watch UCLA vs. Michigan State

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) leads the team as they run on to the field for the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins will kick off at the Rose Bowl against the Spartans at 12:30 p.m. PT.`The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, but viewers will also be able to stream it live online. Live streaming options include Paramount Plus or any live TV streaming service that carries local CBS broadcasts.

The game will be covered by CBS broadcaster Brad Nessler on the play-by-play coverage, with Charles Davis as the color analyst and Jenny Dell reporting from the sideline.

How To Listen to UCLA vs. Michigan State

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For fans who would rather listen to the action via radio, the game will be available on UCLA local radio, KABC-AM 790. For SiriusXM listeners, the game will be available on Channel 85 or via the SiriusXM app.

As usual, UCLA broadcaster Josh Lewin will be in on the coverage for the Bruins, serving as the play-by-play announcer, joined by Matt Stevens as the color analyst and Wayne Cook reporting from the sideline.

History Between UCLA and Michigan State

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) reacts after a missed field goal by the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA and Michigan State's history isn't very storied, but it is close to even. The two teams have met seven times in their respective histories, with UCLA holding the winning record of 4-3 over the Spartans.

The first time the two teams met was way back in 1953, when Michigan State took down UCLA 28-20. Since then, the two teams have obviously not met very often, but the last meeting came last season, with UCLA winning 38-13. Before that, they hadn't seen each other since 1974. UCLA heads into the contest with a four-game win streak on Michigan State, another streak that the Spartans would like to put an end to.

UCLA will attempt to keep its perfect season intact as they defend home territory on Saturday. Meanwhile, Michigan State will limp into the Rose Bowl, where they'll look to play spoiler and steal a win on the road in front of a hopefully rowdy UCLA home crowd.

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