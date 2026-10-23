3 Matchups That Will Decide UCLA’s Week 8 Game Against MSU

Michigan State can play spoiler to UCLA’s season in Week 8, but Bob Chesney and the Bruins have their sights set on continuing this perfect season.

UCLA must send the Spartans back home and continue their own winning streak while adding to MSU’s five-game losing streak. Here are the three most potentially vital matchups that can determine the end result.

Michigan State’s Run Defense vs. UCLA’s Run Game

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West (5) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins' run game is looking for a bounce-back opportunity after being held in check all night against Wisconsin a week ago. Michigan State doesn’t boast the best run defense in the conference, but instead a below-average one, according to the analytics. They are allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game of any Big Ten team (140.7), which bodes well for the Bruins' backfield.

UCLA’s “three-headed monster” will look to get back on track and return to its dominant production against the Spartans.

Ty Dieffenbach vs. Eli Coenen

If Dieffenbach has shown one weakness so far, it’s that he can turn a short sack into a longer one. It’s not inherently terrible, as he’s usually trying his hardest to extend plays, but in both games he has seen action, he’s turned pressure into a deep sack by trying to scramble backward and make something happen.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) passes in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dieffenbach has looked calm and collected so far this season, and getting pressure from Michigan State’s pass rush could be the secret to Michigan State upsetting the Bruins. We haven’t seen Dieffenbach in the face of true adversity, or even being down significantly on the scoreboard.

Eli Coenen has arguably been Michigan State’s best pass rusher this season, as he heads into the contest with a team-leading 3.5 sacks this season. If he can put true pressure on Dieffenbach, it could turn this game sideways if UCLA allows it.

UCLA’s Defensive Front vs. Jaziun Patterson

Ever since starting running back Cam Edwards went down with a season-ending injury, Jaziun Patterson has stepped up in a major way for the Spartans. Michigan State has increasingly relied on Patterson since Edwards' absence, as he has scored six total touchdowns this season so far, including a four-touchdown day in the loss to Illinois two weeks ago.

Michigan State’s Jaziun Patterson, right, runs for a gain as Northwestern’s Ore Adeyi closes in during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Bruins can contain him, it will make life even more difficult for a passing offense that has been subpar, to say the least. Patterson did appear on the initial injury report as questionable, so there’s a chance that Michigan State will be without arguably their best offensive player in the matchup.