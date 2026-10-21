UCLA Mailbag: Running Game Seeks Bounce Back

It’s been a fantastic year so far for the Bruins, yet there’s still plenty of season left, and the Bruins will have to finish strong.

Coming off the latest home win against Wisconsin, UCLA will stay at home for the next two games as they welcome Michigan State and Nevada to the Rose Bowl. It’s not the two most formidable opponents, and it should result in two wins for UCLA, but it’s important Chesney and the Bruins take it one game at a time, as a loss to either could derail UCLA’s perfect season.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As they look forward to the Spartans, here are some of the biggest questions surrounding the Bruins.

Can UCLA’s Running Game Get Back on Track?

UCLA’s running game was completely shut down against Wisconsin. The Bruins struggled all night to get anything going and ended with only 120 yards, their lowest mark of the season so far.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) hands off to UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their headliner and star running back Wayne Knight only accounted for 23 total yards, rushing for an average of 1.8 yards per carry. He did manage to find the end zone, along with Anthony Woods, but was otherwise held in check all night long.

For a team that had built its identity on its elite run game, it was shocking to see it completely shut down last Saturday. As they get ready to host Michigan State, it'll be vital that they get their run game back on track. Michigan State has struggled in various areas this season, and one of them has been stopping the run. The Spartans rank the 5th worst in the Big Ten in rushing yards allowed per game (140.7) and in total rushing yards (985).

Should UCLA Alter Their Offensive Approach?

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) scrambles in the pocket in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin made it known that it is possible to stop Wayne Knight, and if Michigan State has the same success, the result of the game could again come down to Ty Dieffenbach and the offense's performance through the air.

UCLA has relied so heavily on their run game so far this season, but it might be time to dial up the passing attack in order to become more balanced. Dieffenbach looked more than capable of leading an effective attack through the air last Saturday, and this two-game stretch the Bruins have coming up could be the perfect time to test their capabilities.

Which Wide Reciever Will Be Dieffenbach’s Favorite?

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) passes in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that Dieffenbach did well last week was distributing the ball among various receivers. With a new quarterback, it will be interesting to see who steps into the role as Dieffenbach’s favorite target moving forward.

The early favorite would have to be Semaj Morgan, who came out of last week’s contest as the leading receiver in both receptions and yards. However, Dieffenbach seemed to look in the direction of Jalen Saint Paul and Aidan Mizell just as often. These next two weeks could be crucial for building a lasting connection between Dieffenbach and this receiving core.