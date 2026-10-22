3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in UCLA's Week 8 Matchup

The Bruins head into a Week 8 matchup that most expect them to win. However, UCLA will need to play a complete game to eliminate all doubt about this team and keep building momentum as the season goes on.

Heading into the matchup against Michigan State, here are the three storylines I’ll be watching for in Week 8.

Can UCLA Get Its Running Game Back on Track?

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) hands off to UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a rough day for UCLA’s ground game last week against a tough Badgers defense, but the Spartans should give it a chance to get back on track . If you’ve tuned in to any of the Bruins' first five wins this season, you would know UCLA's run game, headlined by Wayne Knight, has been phenomenal. However, against Wisconsin, they were shut down all night.

Michigan State doesn’t boast a very threatening run defense, and Wayne Knight and Co. should be able to have a productive performance. UCLA needs its offense to be productive in every facet, and it starts with the success the Bruins have had on the ground.

How Much Will Ty Dieffenbach Throw the Ball?

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) passes in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week against Wisconsin, we saw a season high for the Bruins in terms of total attempts through the air, and it will be interesting to see whether that trend continues this week. The high volume of passing last week reflected Bob Chesney’s confidence in his quarterback, and the production the Bruins got out of the passing game should continue to elevate that.

As Dieffenbach and the Bruins receivers continue to get fully acclimated to one another, these next two games at home could give them a great opportunity to grow.

Can UCLA Prove It Belongs in the Top 10?

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With UCLA sitting at No. 9 in the latest Top 25 AP Poll, there has been some discourse as to whether the Bruins belong. Because they haven’t played many of the teams atop the conference yet, some college football fans have labeled UCLA overrated or undeserving of its top-10 ranking.

While Michigan State won’t add a great win to its resume, it does give UCLA the ability to prove they can take care of business the way a top-10 team should. If the Bruins struggle against a limping Spartans team, it could prove many of the UCLA doubters right . To silence the critics, UCLA will need to take care of business at home against Michigan State and beat the Spartans handily, as their record and rankings suggest they would.