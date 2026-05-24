Why Wayne Knight Is UCLA's Deciding Factor on Offense

Last year’s UCLA rushing attack was ranked in the bottom half of the Big Ten.

The Bruins had a total rushing attack as a team with 1,676 total rushing yards, with only eight touchdowns and more fumbles with 11. The Bruins' top rusher last year was quarterback Nico Iamaleava, as he had a team-high 112 carries for 505 rushing yards as well as a team-high four touchdowns. The top running back for the Bruins last year was sixth-year senior Jalen Berger, who had 81 carries for 364 rushing yards and only two touchdowns.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While Nico Iamaleava showing off his rushing ability as a quarterback is something that all teams can use to win games, having him be the leading rusher with just over 500 yards is not sustainable for a team that wants to be competitive in the Big Ten next season.

New head coach Bob Chesney was brought in and needed to find a great running back to take some of the load off Nico’s shoulders with the ground attack. Luckily, he had one of the leading rushers in college football at James Madison, Wayne Knight, enter the transfer portal.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

How Wayne Knight Impacts the Bruins

Having Knight commit to UCLA in the transfer portal is a huge addition by Chesney. There is already familiarity between the two, and he already fits the system that Chesney wants to run at UCLA.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Knight burst onto the scene last year as he went from 77 carries for 449 rushing yards with two touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore to 207 carries for 1,373 rushing yards, which ranked seventh in the nation, and nine touchdowns as a redshirt junior. Last year, Knight would not only have more carries than Iamaleava and Berger combined, but also more rushing yards than Iamaleava, Berger, and Jaivion Thomas combined, as they would have a total of 1,163 rushing yards.

Knight is not only great on the ground game but has also shown an ability to be a threat in the passing game. Last year, he had a career high of 40 receptions for 397 yards and a touchdown.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

How Does Knight Help Nico Iamaleava?

A running game is a quarterback's number one friend in football. When a quarterback can give the ball to his back and let him run, it adds another threat that defenses have to watch out for throughout the game. With the Bruins' rushing attack not great last year, defenses could key on the passing game, forcing the Bruins to try to win with the ground game, which they weren't capable of doing.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Knight entering the picture, not only is he able to be a threat as a runner, but he is also a threat for a quick checkdown pass out of the backfield to get the ball out of Nico’s hands and keep the opposing defense on their toes.