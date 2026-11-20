Coming off an uneven win over Illinois last weekend, the UCLA Bruins need to make a resounding statement against the Michigan Wolverines.

Unlike most seasons, the Wolverines are incredibly vulnerable due to several factors we'll cover soon. With that in mind, here are three key matchups that will prove to be deciding factors in the result of the game.

UCLA's Secondary vs. Michigan's Quarterback

You may be perplexed why we don't have a name attached to Michigan's quarterback. That's because - at the time of this writing - head coach Kyle Whittingham has yet to name a starter for Saturday's contest. Bryce Underwood has been a major disappointment and has struggled to operate at a competent level. Meanwhile, Tommy Carr has been underwhelming and has failed to cement himself as the QB1.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) and defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) celebrate after stopping the Illinois Fighting Illini offense on third down during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whittingham and the coaching staff are conducting an open competition in practices this week to determine the starter. It goes without saying that this development is a glaring red flag, considering there are two weeks left in the regular season.

Even more so, the Bruins' defense leads the nation in turnovers and takeaways this season. Regardless of who starts under center for the Wolverines, UCLA should have ample opportunities to generate turnovers. If the Bruins' season-long success in that area stretches into this matchup, it could be a landslide victory for head coach Bob Chesney. If Michigan wants any chance of pulling off the upset, quarterback play must be serviceable.

UCLA's Defensive Line vs. Michigan's Offensive Line

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Winning in the trenches has been a major factor in the Bruins' defensive success this season. The defensive line has been excellent throughout the season, ranking in the top 10 in rushing yards allowed per game (85.3).

The Wolverines are already vulnerable with their current quarterback situation, and the shortcomings at that position will be magnified when assessing the current state of the offensive line. Michigan will be without both its starting tackles, Andrew Sprague and Blake Frazier. Guard Brady Norton is also listed as questionable. This opens the door for UCLA's front four to wreak havoc for all four quarters.

UCLA's Rushing Attack vs. Michigan's Front Seven

As Week 11 illustrated, when the Bruins struggle to produce on the ground, it's difficult for this offense to move the ball. Running back Wayne Knight was pedestrian against the Fighting Illini last Friday.

However, that wasn’t a reflection of how effective Knight has been this season, as he's averaging 84.5 rushing yards per game and accounting for 15 total touchdowns (13 rushing). If the Bruins can lean on the 5-foot-7, 194-pound running back, the offense can operate at a comfortable level. While the Wolverines are one of the most disappointing teams in college football this season, Ann Arbor is a hostile environment.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Ismael Kante (26) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach has been more than serviceable since taking over as the starter following Nico Iamaleava's season-ending injury. That said, Dieffenbach is at his best when supported by a strong rushing attack. Running the football is always monumental, but it's amplified on the road, as success on the ground takes the air out of the opposing crowd.