3 Matchups That Will Decide UCLA’s Week 2 Game Against SDSU

As we turn our attention to the Bruins' pursuit of a 2-0 start against San Diego State, there are a few matchups I would keep an eye on.

This UCLA team will play a talented Mountain West team in San Diego State, and it’s important that the Bruins do not overlook the Aztecs ahead of Week 2.

Run Defense vs. Lucky Sutton

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lucky Sutton will be the Aztecs' main offensive weapon against the Bruins, and preventing him from finding a groove will be crucial to UCLA winning the game.

Coming off a 53-20 win against Portland State, Sutton carried the ball 18 times for 58 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll likely get the same volume or more against UCLA, and stopping the run could be a major pain point for the Bruins this season.

Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) is tackled by Washington State Cougars cornerback Colby Humphrey (2) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although their 119 yards allowed against Cal is a decent mark, several drives raised concerns as Adam Mohammed ran efficiently downfield.

Pass Rush vs. Jayden Denegal

San Diego State’s quarterback, Jayden Denegal, didn’t have the most prolific start in Week One. Against Portland State, he completed 12-for-17 passes for 137 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Nov 8, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal (4) makes a pass against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting pressure on Denegal will be crucial in this matchup, and after a quiet week against Cal, this UCLA pass rush is hungry to do some damage. Edge rusher Sahir West is the player to watch, coming off a five-tackle, one-sack, and one-tackle-for-loss game against Cal.

Forcing SDSU into passing situations and applying pressure in the pocket can lead to errant throws from Denegal, which could help UCLA force some turnovers. We saw how crucial those two interceptions were last week, and hopefully the Bruins can keep taking the ball away at a high rate.

UCLA Ground Game vs. SDSU Run Defense

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) carries the ball against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Probably the most obvious matchup to watch in this game, but no doubt it will be the key to a victory for UCLA. The Bruins' rushing attack won them the game against Cal and will be on full display against the Aztecs.

Anthony Woods and Wayne Knight both saw eight carries in Week One. I expect the trend to continue, with these two backs leading the way, as well as getting Jaivian Thomas in the mix.

I think Nico Iamaleava will take a backseat in the ground game for this matchup, as I don’t think Bob Chesney and Co. are willing to risk an injury with him before conference play begins.