UCLA Week 8 Injury Report: Latest Updates and Status

The initial availability report has been released ahead of UCLA’s matchup against Michigan State, and let’s just say that the Bruins are in a favorable spot compared to the Spartans.

UCLA had only eight players listed on the report, a few of whom already expected. Michigan State, on the other hand, had a scary 17 players on the list heading into the weekend matchup.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That 17 included their starting quarterback, Alessio Milivojevic, and Jaziun Patterson, the Spartans' now-starting running back after Cam Edwards' season-ending injury weeks ago.

As grateful as UCLA should be that they aren’t dealing with the same issue, they are missing some significant pieces. Let’s take a look at who the Bruins will be missing come Saturday.

UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl on Nov 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out vs. Michigan State

Rodrick Pleasant, Defensive Back

Sam Yoon, Offensive Line

Jordan Davis, Offensive Line

Jonah Smith, Wide Reciever

Mikey Matthews, Wide Reciever

Nico Iamaleava, Quarterback

Tao Johnson, Defensive Back

The most notable of these seven is arguably Jordan Davis, who misses his second straight game with an injury. For a team that wants to bounce back from a lackluster run game last week, missing your talented tackle doesn’t help the situation.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (2) and assistant general manager Steven Price react after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With defensive backs Rodrick Pleasant and Tao Johnson also out, the reserves in the secondary will have to step up and make an impact, much like what we’ve seen from safety Ta’Shawn James this season. Bob Chesney and UCLA have done an excellent job of getting guys ready to play if their number has been called. We’ve seen it multiple times now, where backup players have been elevated into starting roles and played exceptionally well. That should continue to be the case this week.

Probable vs. Michigan State

Eugene Brooks, Offensive Line

We saw Eugene Brooks exit against Wisconsin last week, and his absence this week again would not have done UCLA’s running game any favors. However, it does look like Brooks will play, which should give the ground game a much better chance at a bounce-back week .

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, there are certainly key pieces that Chesney and Co. would like back as soon as possible. However, there is certainly belief from the coaching staff in every player on this roster, and when a man needs to step up, he’ll either be revealed or exposed. The Bruins haven’t had anyone exposed so far, and they certainly don’t expect that to change anytime soon. UCLA looks to make it seven straight victories.