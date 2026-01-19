3 Midseason Grades to UCLA’s Forwards, Including A-Plus

Easily, the most make-or-break position groups for the Bruins this season has been their forwards.

At the mid-point of the season it is clear what UCLA's strengths and weaknesses are. However, UCLA's forward group has easily been the most puzzling to dissect, as at times they have been the answer to UCLA problems, while also being the problem. Here is how they have graded.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins forward/center Xavier Booker (1) holds the onto the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has endured a difficult season. While it hasn’t been entirely his fault—given that he’s been asked to adapt to a role that requires a significant shift in playstyle—this far into the year, he should be more acclimated. At this point, that adjustment simply hasn’t happened.

It has reached a boiling point as Booker is seemingly only a starter for the tip off. In his last game vs Ohio State, he logged just two minutes as a starter, not a good look. Booker's scoring strength is not what UCLA needs; it is his defense, which has been nonexistent.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk on a pass from center Steven Jamerson II (24) in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Entering this season, Eric Dailey Jr was on a plethora of pre-season watchlists as one of the top forwards in the nation. Has he lived up to those expectations? No. Dailey Jr has struggled to stay consistent, while he has shown flashes, it has not been enough to warrant a higher grade.

The Bruins' leading rebounder this season has been Dailey Jr, while not expected, his rebounding has made a significant difference in the little success they have found this season. Without this impact, Dailey Jr's grade would be significantly lower. He needs to get things going.

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

It has been a career-defining season for the senior. Scoring a team high of 18.5 while shooting on some of the best numbers in the nation. As mentioned earlier, we discussed how UCLA's forwards have been the answer to some of the team's problems; Tyler Bilodeau has been that answer.

Without Bilodeau there is little hope that the Bruins are in the position they are in now. While not the best, all things considered, the Bruins could be a sub-500 team without Bilodeau's impact. Moving forward Bilodeau needs to remain consistent, as eventually the others will catch up.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The average grade between these three is a C+, which proves that a majority of UCLA's issues stem from this group of players. The good news as of late has been Dailey Jr.'s improvements, along with Bilodeau being Bilodeau. This group could make a sharp 180 before the season is over.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .