Recapping UCLA's Terrible Loss to Ohio State

A very pivotal game for the Bruins unfolded here in Ohio, with UCLA losing 86-74, in a very lopsided matchup. The Bruins now sit at 12-6, and their next opponent will be No. 5 Purdue on Jan. 20.

First Half

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau and Trent Perry have started off the scoring, combining for all of the Bruins' points. Bruce Thornton and Amare Bynum Jr have answered back, scoring four points each. UCLA's defense needs to make the right adjustments, or this will be a shootout. 11-7 Ohio State with 15:06 left.

The Bruins defense has improved steadily, the offense on the other hand has not. Both teams have been trading turnovers, which in turn has caused the scoring to come to a bit of a standstill since the last update. We really need to see more scoring on UCLA's side. 13-9 Ohio State with 11:51 left.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Devin Royal has scored 10 points in the two-minutes and does not appear to be slowing down. However, both Jamar Brown and, surprisingly, Donovan Dent have hit threes to keep UCLA in this one. If the defense can tighten up the Bruins' offense, it should keep them in it. 26-17 Ohio State with 8:57 left.

The Bruins are roaring back and are currently on a 6-0 run, following a three from Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau. The defense has also tightened up, forcing a miss and a turnover in the last two possessions. 26-23 Ohio State with 7:29 left.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) attempts a three-point shot as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Josh Reed (10) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

It's been back and forth, but it is clear that UCLA wants it more. Tyler Bilodeau and Trent Perry are diving to the floor at every opportunity. The offense has finally found its rhythm, minus a few missed shots from Dailey Jr. Still, this has been a great offensive showing on both sides. 33-28 Ohio State with 4:01 left.

The Bruins are finally closing in thanks to Dailey Jr.’s recent burst in production, scoring on a nice bucket in transition and a physical lay-in, though he couldn’t convert the free throw to tie it. UCLA’s defense has tightened up significantly, but Ohio State can’t seem to miss. It’s 36–32 Ohio State with 1:14 left.

FIRST HALF SCORE: 42-36 Ohio State

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins played well in the first half, but Ohio State’s scoring output has simply been too much to match. The Buckeyes have three players in double figures, while UCLA has relied heavily on Bilodeau’s 15 points to stay within striking distance.

First Half Stats

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to making a basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 6/10 FG, 3/4 3pt

Donovan Dent: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2/4 FG, 2/3 3pt

Eric Dailey Jr: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 3/6 FG, 0/2 3pt

Trent Perry: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2/5 FG, 1/1 3pt

UCLA: 14-28 FG, 7-12 3FG, 9 REB, 5 TO

Ohio State: 16-29 FG, 5-15 3FG, 18 REB, 6 TO

Second Half

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives past UCLA Bruins guard Christian Horry (7) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have really struggled on both offense and defense to start the second half. Ohio State is currently on an 8-0 run, and the lead is starting to get scary. Dailey Jr was able to get to the line, but he would miss both. Ohio State simply cannot miss a shot. 50-36 Ohio State with 17:22 left.

UCLA is still far behind. However, they were still able to find their first points of the half after failing to score for the first four minutes or so. To make matters worse for UCLA, Eric Dailey Jr has not gotten four fouls in this one. The Bruins need to get something going here. 54-40 Ohio State with 15:07 left.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) looks to pass around Maryland Terrapins forward Elijah Saunders (13) as he is defended by guard Darius Adams (1) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA was able to go on 7-0 run. but it was quickly met with a 8-0 Ohio State run. The Bruins have been seriously outclassed in the second half, and have failed to get anything substantial going. Rebounding is the primary driver as the Bruins have been outrebounded by 18. 62-45 Ohio State with 11:59 left.

Still UCLA, is unable to get anything going, and Dailey Jr has fouled out with 12 points. Things are not looking for for UCLA. On top of Dailey Jr being gone, it feels like Bilodeau is out as well, as he has scored once in the second half. This game is getting out of hand. 67-51 Ohio State with 8:55 left.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA's shooting has been terrible in the second half, shooting 30.4% from the field. At one point, it dropped to 27.3%, but Bilodeau was able to make a few baskets. UCLA needs to play perfectly if there is any hope for a win as we enter the inside of the five-minute mark. 77-65 Ohio State with 3:57 left.

The Bruins have slowly been able to claw back into the game cutting the lead to 10. However, there might not be enough time to complete the comeback, much less the win. UCLA will need a a couple of great defensive possessions for this to happen. 80-70 Ohio State with 2:32 left.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his players from the bench during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

After a few empty offensive possesstions, and failed rebound attempts the Bruins are pretty much out of reach. It is clear that rebounding needs to be addressed or UCLA's season could be over before March. Not a good look for Bruin Nation. 84-70 Ohio State with 2:00 left.

FINAL SCORE: 86-74 Ohio State

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) looks on during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .