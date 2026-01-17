Recapping UCLA's Terrible Loss to Ohio State
In this story:
A very pivotal game for the Bruins unfolded here in Ohio, with UCLA losing 86-74, in a very lopsided matchup. The Bruins now sit at 12-6, and their next opponent will be No. 5 Purdue on Jan. 20.
First Half
Tyler Bilodeau and Trent Perry have started off the scoring, combining for all of the Bruins' points. Bruce Thornton and Amare Bynum Jr have answered back, scoring four points each. UCLA's defense needs to make the right adjustments, or this will be a shootout. 11-7 Ohio State with 15:06 left.
The Bruins defense has improved steadily, the offense on the other hand has not. Both teams have been trading turnovers, which in turn has caused the scoring to come to a bit of a standstill since the last update. We really need to see more scoring on UCLA's side. 13-9 Ohio State with 11:51 left.
Devin Royal has scored 10 points in the two-minutes and does not appear to be slowing down. However, both Jamar Brown and, surprisingly, Donovan Dent have hit threes to keep UCLA in this one. If the defense can tighten up the Bruins' offense, it should keep them in it. 26-17 Ohio State with 8:57 left.
The Bruins are roaring back and are currently on a 6-0 run, following a three from Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau. The defense has also tightened up, forcing a miss and a turnover in the last two possessions. 26-23 Ohio State with 7:29 left.
It's been back and forth, but it is clear that UCLA wants it more. Tyler Bilodeau and Trent Perry are diving to the floor at every opportunity. The offense has finally found its rhythm, minus a few missed shots from Dailey Jr. Still, this has been a great offensive showing on both sides. 33-28 Ohio State with 4:01 left.
The Bruins are finally closing in thanks to Dailey Jr.’s recent burst in production, scoring on a nice bucket in transition and a physical lay-in, though he couldn’t convert the free throw to tie it. UCLA’s defense has tightened up significantly, but Ohio State can’t seem to miss. It’s 36–32 Ohio State with 1:14 left.
FIRST HALF SCORE: 42-36 Ohio State
The Bruins played well in the first half, but Ohio State’s scoring output has simply been too much to match. The Buckeyes have three players in double figures, while UCLA has relied heavily on Bilodeau’s 15 points to stay within striking distance.
First Half Stats
Tyler Bilodeau: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 6/10 FG, 3/4 3pt
Donovan Dent: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2/4 FG, 2/3 3pt
Eric Dailey Jr: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 3/6 FG, 0/2 3pt
Trent Perry: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2/5 FG, 1/1 3pt
UCLA: 14-28 FG, 7-12 3FG, 9 REB, 5 TO
Ohio State: 16-29 FG, 5-15 3FG, 18 REB, 6 TO
Second Half
The Bruins have really struggled on both offense and defense to start the second half. Ohio State is currently on an 8-0 run, and the lead is starting to get scary. Dailey Jr was able to get to the line, but he would miss both. Ohio State simply cannot miss a shot. 50-36 Ohio State with 17:22 left.
UCLA is still far behind. However, they were still able to find their first points of the half after failing to score for the first four minutes or so. To make matters worse for UCLA, Eric Dailey Jr has not gotten four fouls in this one. The Bruins need to get something going here. 54-40 Ohio State with 15:07 left.
UCLA was able to go on 7-0 run. but it was quickly met with a 8-0 Ohio State run. The Bruins have been seriously outclassed in the second half, and have failed to get anything substantial going. Rebounding is the primary driver as the Bruins have been outrebounded by 18. 62-45 Ohio State with 11:59 left.
Still UCLA, is unable to get anything going, and Dailey Jr has fouled out with 12 points. Things are not looking for for UCLA. On top of Dailey Jr being gone, it feels like Bilodeau is out as well, as he has scored once in the second half. This game is getting out of hand. 67-51 Ohio State with 8:55 left.
UCLA's shooting has been terrible in the second half, shooting 30.4% from the field. At one point, it dropped to 27.3%, but Bilodeau was able to make a few baskets. UCLA needs to play perfectly if there is any hope for a win as we enter the inside of the five-minute mark. 77-65 Ohio State with 3:57 left.
The Bruins have slowly been able to claw back into the game cutting the lead to 10. However, there might not be enough time to complete the comeback, much less the win. UCLA will need a a couple of great defensive possessions for this to happen. 80-70 Ohio State with 2:32 left.
After a few empty offensive possesstions, and failed rebound attempts the Bruins are pretty much out of reach. It is clear that rebounding needs to be addressed or UCLA's season could be over before March. Not a good look for Bruin Nation. 84-70 Ohio State with 2:00 left.
FINAL SCORE: 86-74 Ohio State
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV.