3 UCLA Players To Watch in Week 2 Bout vs. San Diego State

UCLA will soon kick off against San Diego State in its home opener and will look to start the season 2-0 in its first season under Bob Chesney.

The Aztecs have a team with a lot of talent that some Bruins fans may overlook, but it’ll be crucial that UCLA doesn’t sleepwalk into this game. Heading into the matchup, here are three players I want to keep an eye on as the game unfolds.

Nico Iamaleava

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava has a lot to prove this season. His previous season at UCLA was very underwhelming, though it’s hard to place a ton of blame on him considering the circumstances of the team. A midseason head coaching change and a lack of elite weapons certainly isn’t an easy situation to find success in.

His first showing of the season in Week One was decent, but there’s room for improvement. He went 14-for-22 and passed for 184 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He’ll possibly be without Landon Ellis against SDSU, but it will be interesting to see how he’s able to command the offense against one of the easier teams on the schedule.

Anthony Woods

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) carries the ball against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Woods was one of the surprises in Week One, and against the Aztecs he’ll have the chance to prove that it wasn’t a fluke. Against Cal, Woods rushed for 118 yards on eight carries and will likely get a similar workload in Week Two.

Wayne Knight and Jaivian Thomas will also get a good portion of snaps in the backfield, but it will be interesting to watch and see if Thomas is able to position himself as RB1, or if another back rises to the top.

Sahir West

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Sahir West (15) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Madison transfer Sahir West wasn't absent by any means in Week One against Cal, but I wouldn’t say we felt him in the season opener like we thought we might have. He logged a sack and five tackles, and certainly looked like he could be a major component of this Bruins defense moving forward. However, I like to believe there’s still room for him to improve and show that he can truly take over a game.

UCLA will need to apply pressure to the SDSU passing game, as taking the ball away was crucial to the Bruins' success last week. West has the talent to be a game-wrecker, and I want to see how impactful he can be moving forward.