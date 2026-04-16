3 Potential UCLA Transfer Targets To Keep Tabs On

With the transfer portal closing soon, UCLA still has time to make a final push for a few key targets.

The Bruins are currently ranked No. 10 in the nation in terms of transfer portal success. With additions like Filip Jovic, Sergej Macura, and Jaylen Petty, UCLA has already built a strong foundation. Still, several players remain linked to the program.

Matt Able | G

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Matt Able took an official visit to UCLA on April 14. The NC State freshman averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.6% from the field. After a solid first season, Able is now considered a four-star transfer prospect. Able has also named UCLA in his top seven transfer locations.

Looking at UCLA’s roster, it is clear the Bruins still need help at the guard position. At 6-foot-6, Able would provide size and depth. As it stands, UCLA’s primary guards are Trent Perry, Eric Freeny, and Jaylen Petty — leaving room for another contributor.

Christian Gurdak | C

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) and center Christian Gurdak (32) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) fight for a rebound in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UCLA is also still searching for a true center. Christian Gurdak from Virginia Tech could be a strong fit. As a freshman, he averaged 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting an efficient 63.2% from the field. His physicality alone would be a massive boost to an already strong UCLA frontcourt.

Currently, UCLA does not have a traditional center. Players like Xavier Booker , Macura, and Jovic are expected to fill that role, but each is more comfortable playing forward. Adding a true center like Gurdak would allow those players to shift into more natural positions.

John Blackwell | G

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The biggest name linked to UCLA remains John Blackwell . Last season, he averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43% from the field. His rebounding ability, especially as a guard, stands out. UCLA will need a superstart to fill the void left by both Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau. Blackwell would fill that void and more.

UCLA has clearly prioritized fixing its rebounding issues this offseason. While Jovic and Macura help address that need, adding a guard like Blackwell — who contributes 5.1 rebounds per game — would further strengthen that area while also boosting scoring.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It’s also worth noting that Blackwell just visited UCLA on April 14, which could ultimately be the difference-maker if the Bruins land the hottest recruit in the portal.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has already had a strong transfer portal cycle. However, like most teams, there is still room for improvement. If the Bruins can land even one of these targets, they could be in position to make serious noise next season.