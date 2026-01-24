UCLA Rises in Newest Bracketology Update
UCLA surges in newest ESPN bracketology update following win against No. 4 Purdue.
Prior to the win against Purdue, the Bruins were in a really bad spot, and at times, it looked like they would miss the tournament outright. However, this win definitely sparked some new life in what has been a tough season for UCLA. Here is where they stand now.
Updated Projections
Prior to the win against Purdue, UCLA was a team listed on the First-Four out, meaning they were a team who barley missed the cut. However, as it stands now, the Bruins are a First-Four In team, meaning they are still out on the fringe, but they still have a shot to compete in the tournament.
Right now they are in a play-in game against New Mexico fighting for the 11th seed in the St. Louis circut. If UCLA stays there by the end of the season, which is unlikely, they should have enough to beat the Lobos and advance to the tournament to play 6th seeded Louisville.
Mentioned earlier, there is a good chance that UCLA will be in a much different spot when things are all set and done, and even as early as next week. However, this is extremely contingent on how UCLA plays to round out this season. With four ranked teams left to play UCLA could be in bad shape once Selection Sunday comes around.
How They Got Here
UCLA, entering this season, was primed to be a very dominant team that could really make some noise in the tournament. At their peak this season, UCLA was projected to host the 5th seed in this year's March Madness; now, they are just a team on the brink of elimination.
Losses from now No. 1 Arizona and No. 8 Gonzaga, and unranked Wisconsin, look a lot better on paper; however, the ones that followed do not so much. UCLA's losses to Cal and Iowa look the worst, as both teams have not made much noise since beating the Bruins.
Wins and losses from their opponents will come into play once the bracket is officially evaluated. Wisconsin's win over No. 3 Michigan will help a lot, and as mentioned earlier, UCLA's win against No. 4 Purdue helps more than most people think. However, if UCLA is unable to finish the season strong, it will be for nothing.
While all these factors will matter, the bottom-line is UCLA now controls it's own destiny.
