UCLA Rises in Newest Bracketology Update

UCLA surges in newest ESPN bracketology update following win against No. 4 Purdue.

Prior to the win against Purdue , the Bruins were in a really bad spot, and at times, it looked like they would miss the tournament outright. However, this win definitely sparked some new life in what has been a tough season for UCLA. Here is where they stand now.

Updated Projections

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Prior to the win against Purdue, UCLA was a team listed on the First-Four out, meaning they were a team who barley missed the cut. However, as it stands now, the Bruins are a First-Four In team, meaning they are still out on the fringe, but they still have a shot to compete in the tournament.

Right now they are in a play-in game against New Mexico fighting for the 11th seed in the St. Louis circut. If UCLA stays there by the end of the season, which is unlikely, they should have enough to beat the Lobos and advance to the tournament to play 6th seeded Louisville.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3), guard Trent Perry (0), guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Xavier Booker (1) celebrate after a 3-point basket by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the final seconds of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mentioned earlier, there is a good chance that UCLA will be in a much different spot when things are all set and done, and even as early as next week. However, this is extremely contingent on how UCLA plays to round out this season. With four ranked teams left to play UCLA could be in bad shape once Selection Sunday comes around.

How They Got Here

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA, entering this season, was primed to be a very dominant team that could really make some noise in the tournament. At their peak this season, UCLA was projected to host the 5th seed in this year's March Madness; now, they are just a team on the brink of elimination.

Losses from now No. 1 Arizona and No. 8 Gonzaga , and unranked Wisconsin, look a lot better on paper; however, the ones that followed do not so much. UCLA's losses to Cal and Iowa look the worst, as both teams have not made much noise since beating the Bruins.

UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wins and losses from their opponents will come into play once the bracket is officially evaluated. Wisconsin's win over No. 3 Michigan will help a lot, and as mentioned earlier, UCLA's win against No. 4 Purdue helps more than most people think. However, if UCLA is unable to finish the season strong, it will be for nothing.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While all these factors will matter, the bottom-line is UCLA now controls it's own destiny.

