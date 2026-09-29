UCLA Confidence Meter: How I Feel About Offense Heading Into Bye

There’s a lot to be excited about regarding this UCLA team, and the offense has done a fantastic job over the last two weeks, performing well on every level. The passing game has improved significantly, and the ground game has consistently been arguably the best unit on either side of the ball.

As the Bruins head into the bye week, here’s where my confidence levels lie among each of the offensive position groups.

Need To See a Bit More From Wide Receivers

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) scores on a 27-yard touchdown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m confident that the talent the Bruins possess in the wide receiver room is high, and the depth is deep enough, but we just haven’t seen enough from these receivers yet.

It’s not all their fault, though, as it’s clear that UCLA has been a run-first, run-heavy team so far this season. Through four weeks, no wideout has emerged as the obvious No. 1 receiver on the team, and the positional group itself just has not had a ton of volume.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) races toward the end zone on an 83-yard pass reception for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Maryland, the group was highlighted by Aidan Mizell’s incredible 83-yard touchdown, but outside of that, nobody at the position did anything to write home about. The unit managed only four total receptions all day. In fact, the tight ends and running back groups had more involvement in the passing game.

As the season continues, I hope to see someone in that group become the clear No. 1 target and become someone that Nico Iamaleava relies on throughout the game.

Running Game Confidence at All-Time High

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) trots into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My confidence in this running back group could not be any higher. These UCLA running backs have remained the focal point of this offense, and rightfully so. UCLA is second in the country in total rushing yards and first in total rushing touchdowns.

The more interesting part is how effective the backs are. The only team with more rushing yards than UCLA this season is West Virginia, and they have had 67 more carries than the Bruins. Wayne Knight has been incredible this season, and he sits atop this roster in terms of my confidence level.

Confidence Growing in Nico Iamaleava

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Iamaleava didn’t start the season the way he might've hoped, but he's been very solid as of late. My initial confidence level with him was much lower than it is now, as it seems like the game is finally slowing down for him, and he’s making much better decisions than we saw last year and in the first two weeks of the season.

I believe he'll continue to get better as the season goes on, and I am excited to see what he can provide for this team in the tough tests ahead.