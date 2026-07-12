3 Bruins Selected as UCLA Dominates Day 1 of MLB Draft

As we all know, UCLA was the number one team in the country throughout the season and won the Big Ten tournament championship. However, due to major injuries to ace pitcher Logan Reddemann and an inconsistent offense, they were the second-ever number one overall team to fail to reach the Super Regionals of the NCAA tournament .

Now, the major victory since then was for the upcoming MLB draft, as Roch Cholowsky was projected to be the number one overall pick by the Chicago White Sox.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox had the first overall pick, and instead of taking shortstop Grady Edmunds, they took Cholowsky number one overall, making the first Bruin drafted number one overall since Gerrit Cole was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The first day of the MLB draft has wrapped up, and UCLA had a total of three players selected in the draft, along with Roch Cholowsky. Ace pitcher Logan Reddemann and first baseman Mulivai Levu were the other Bruins selected. With Reddemann and Levu joining Cholowsky in the draft, let's look at what each player will bring to their team.

RHP Logan Reddemann - Colorado Rockies

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado Rockies are one of the worst teams in baseball this year with a 39-58 record. One of the keys to the Rockies being bad this season is the lack of starting pitching, as they have a team ERA of 5.49, the worst in the Majors. With that in mind, they selected Logan Reddemann with the first pick of the second round.

Reddemann was the ace pitcher for the Bruins as he led the team with an 8-0 record, a 2.87 ERA and an 84-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Reddemann relies on his strength and velocity, as his fastball sits around 99 MPH, and he also uses a changeup and a splitter, and has developed a decent sweeper.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Wylan Moss (18) throws against the LSU Tigers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With time in the Rockies' farm system, Reddemann could become a starting pitcher for them and help them become a respected organization in the NL West.

First Baseman Mulivai Levu - Cincinnati Reds

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) catches for an out against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds started the season hot, but have now fallen back down to reality and are now outside of a wildcard spot with a 43-50 record.

Levu has been a very good first baseman throughout his three-year career, both at the plate and in the field. This past season was a career year for Levu, as he posted a .340 batting average with a 1.063 OPS, 18 home runs, 63 RBI, a .622 slugging percentage, and a .441 on-base percentage.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) singles against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Levu is also a good defender as a first baseman, as he won the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove award during his junior and senior seasons. Levu will need time in the farm system, but he can be a very good player for the Reds in the future.