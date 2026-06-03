UCLA's Savage Reflects Following Shocking NCAA Tournament Loss

In truly stunning fashion, the UCLA Bruins were defeated in the Los Angeles Regional in the NCAA Tournament at the hands of Saint Mary’s.

The Bruins entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and amongst the favorites to take home the title at the end of this year’s postseason. Now, they won’t even get the chance to compete in the College World Series, going home after just three games.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

UCLA Disappoints in Tournament

They made unfortunate history in their opening regional game, becoming the first No. 1 overall seed in history to lose its opening regional game after falling 3-2 to Saint Mary’s. Their luck wouldn’t be much better in the loser’s bracket, losing in walk-off fashion 6-5 by Virginia Tech, then getting walked off once again, this time by Saint Mary’s, sealing another 6-5 loss that sent the Bruins packing.

As an ode to the late John Sterling, “That’s baseball, Suzyn.”

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

It truly is a shocking moment for a team that had such high aspirations heading into the tournament, and it continues a worrisome trend in UCLA athletics, as the men’s basketball team fizzled out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and the football team has been putrid in its two seasons since joining the Big Ten.

Manager John Savage reflected on the disappointing postseason defeat his team suffered following the shocking loss.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Savage Reflects on Loss

“Obviously this weekend, we did not play up to our standards,” Savage said. “It’s nothing to take away from this team. You win 52 games, you go preseason number one, and you never leave that spot. It’s really remarkable. I feel for them. It’s the college game, and anything can happen. We didn’t play well enough this weekend. Saint Mary’s, to their credit, I thought played very well. A really good team.”

“We didn’t get it done, but to all the guys in that clubhouse, we just tip our hat, because they are what college players should be. They trusted themselves, they trusted the program, they trusted their coaches, they trusted the administration, and they stayed."

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"They had a wonderful career that came to a harsh ending, but you can’t take away what they did, and they left this place in a much better place than when they found it. We’ve had championship teams, we’ve been preseason No. 1 before. We’ve been the number one seed before. At the end of the day, we didn’t play up to our standards and didn’t get it done. That’s where we’re at,” Savage added.