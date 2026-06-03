UCLA's Savage Reflects Following Shocking NCAA Tournament Loss
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In truly stunning fashion, the UCLA Bruins were defeated in the Los Angeles Regional in the NCAA Tournament at the hands of Saint Mary’s.
The Bruins entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and amongst the favorites to take home the title at the end of this year’s postseason. Now, they won’t even get the chance to compete in the College World Series, going home after just three games.
UCLA Disappoints in Tournament
They made unfortunate history in their opening regional game, becoming the first No. 1 overall seed in history to lose its opening regional game after falling 3-2 to Saint Mary’s. Their luck wouldn’t be much better in the loser’s bracket, losing in walk-off fashion 6-5 by Virginia Tech, then getting walked off once again, this time by Saint Mary’s, sealing another 6-5 loss that sent the Bruins packing.
As an ode to the late John Sterling, “That’s baseball, Suzyn.”
It truly is a shocking moment for a team that had such high aspirations heading into the tournament, and it continues a worrisome trend in UCLA athletics, as the men’s basketball team fizzled out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and the football team has been putrid in its two seasons since joining the Big Ten.
Manager John Savage reflected on the disappointing postseason defeat his team suffered following the shocking loss.
Savage Reflects on Loss
“Obviously this weekend, we did not play up to our standards,” Savage said. “It’s nothing to take away from this team. You win 52 games, you go preseason number one, and you never leave that spot. It’s really remarkable. I feel for them. It’s the college game, and anything can happen. We didn’t play well enough this weekend. Saint Mary’s, to their credit, I thought played very well. A really good team.”
“We didn’t get it done, but to all the guys in that clubhouse, we just tip our hat, because they are what college players should be. They trusted themselves, they trusted the program, they trusted their coaches, they trusted the administration, and they stayed."
"They had a wonderful career that came to a harsh ending, but you can’t take away what they did, and they left this place in a much better place than when they found it. We’ve had championship teams, we’ve been preseason No. 1 before. We’ve been the number one seed before. At the end of the day, we didn’t play up to our standards and didn’t get it done. That’s where we’re at,” Savage added.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.