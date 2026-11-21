The UCLA Bruins were extremely fortunate to leave Wednesday night with a win over California State Fullerton.

Quite frankly, the Bruins were outplayed for the majority of that game. It was obvious from the get-go that the Titans' ability to stretch the floor derailed UCLA, which struggled to adjust to that style throughout the game.

That said, there was one sole reason the Bruins were able to stay within striking distance and eventually emerge from the woodwork with a win. That reason is guard Trent Perry. Here's an analysis of his performance and what it means for head coach Mick Cronin and UCLA moving forward.

Perry's Performance

This was an all-around superb outing by the third-year guard, who single-handedly dragged UCLA across the finish line. Perry finished the game with 27 points, seven rebounds, and six assists while shooting 9-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-6 from three-point range.

Excluding the stat line, Perry was instrumental in the Bruins even staying in contention in the first place. Hitting timely shots was a theme the entire game for the 6-foot-4, 194-pound guard, as he made shot after shot that changed the complexion of the contest. As the final seconds of the first half were ticking down, Perry hit a three-point shot that gave the Bruins a five-point lead heading into halftime.

That clutch shot was a precursor, as Perry refused to let the Bruins lose. UCLA trailed by as many as six under the five-minute mark in the second half. From that point forward, Perry accounted for seven of the Bruins' final nine points.

What This Means Moving Forward

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Nikola Kusturica (17) celebrate in the second half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perry has been one of the key cogs for UCLA's impressive start this season, but has been overshadowed by Nikola Kusturica's emergence. Additionally, Perry was perplexingly removed from Monday night's contest against Long Beach State at the 17-minute mark in the second half and never returned.

Regardless, if Cronin didn't already know, he has another game-changing guard who can take over games when needed. Kusturica is a 17-year-old phenom who is the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft. Because of that, everyone looks at the Serbian guard as the closer for this team. Well, it appears that the Bruins may have two closers.

If Kusturica lives up to the potential and Perry continues to deliver in the clutch, the Bruins' backcourt duo would suddenly be recognized as one of the best tandems in the nation. You then add Jaylen Petty, who has proven to be one of the best transfer portal acquisitions this past offseason. The Texas Tech transfer operating as an off-ball guard with those two facilitating the offense is the ideal scenario for the Bruins.