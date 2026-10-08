3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in UCLA's Week 6 Matchup

As UCLA heads into the biggest game of its season, here are the three storylines I will be watching that could turn the tide in favor of the Bruins.

Can UCLA Take the Ball Away From Dylan Raiola?

UCLA has been dominant in taking the ball away at a high rate so far this season. The Bruins are coming off a game against Maryland where they recorded four interceptions and have logged a takeaway in every game so far this season.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With each takeaway, the Bruins have gained huge momentum swings that they’ll need to repeat this week to stun the Ducks. No matter how good Oregon is, if UCLA can force turnovers, they will have a chance to win.

With Dante Moore out against UCLA, Oregon will turn to backup quarterback Dylan Raiola. While Raiola looked phenomenal against USC in Week 4, I think he gives the Bruins a better chance at takeaways, as he plays more inclined to put the ball in harm's way.

How Does Nico Iamaleava Handle the Environment?

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s going to be loud on Saturday. The crowd at Autzen Stadium has a great reputation for being active and involved in the game, and they can certainly make a difference. However, noise is nothing new to Nico Iamaleava.

Coming from the SEC at Tennessee, he’s seen his fair share of r owdy road environments , and he’ll face another this Saturday. One of the keys to victory for this UCLA team will be their ability to stay calm and collected. Iamaleava’s ability to manage this game in the midst of potential chaos could be the difference-maker in the end result.

How Will UCLA React if Things Start Off on the Wrong Foot?

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney watches his team play against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve seen UCLA start games slowly this season, but each time they have figured it out in the second half and ended the game with a strong showing. Arguably, part of the reason UCLA was able to avoid consequences due to their slow start was the somewhat inferior opponents they have faced so far. Oregon will likely be much different.

If UCLA gets off to another slow start , as a road environment can produce, it will be interesting to see if they are able to overcome it when playing premier talent. Oregon likely won’t be as forgiving, and the Bruins likely won’t be able to afford some of the opening quarters we’ve seen from them this season.