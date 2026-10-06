This Key UCLA Player Could Silence Oregon's Crowd

Bob Chesney and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning have some history heading into Saturday’s matchup between the two ranked Big Ten teams.

Although they’ve never met as conference foes, they have faced each other on a stage far bigger than a regular-season Week Six game: the College Football Playoff.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet one another after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Oregon met Bob Chesney’s James Madison team in the first round of the College Football Playoff, and the Ducks won handily, as everyone expected.

The fact that James Madison was in the position they were in was a major reason that UCLA got ahold of Chesney , as he proved he could lead a Group of Six team to the biggest stage. He has since continued to prove that sentiment correct with a 4-0 start at UCLA.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like the first-round matchup last season, UCLA will meet Oregon at Autzen Stadium for a crucial Big Ten matchup that could shape either team's season.

Bob Chesney’s Thoughts

When Chesney was asked about that game last season, he mentioned the fans being loud and active, noting they could certainly play a factor in the game on Saturday.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They did a great job. Their fans were extremely involved,” Chesney said. “They were loud. They did everything the right way…Those sidelines are pretty tight, and it's a steep stadium that, you know, definitely they have a chance to impact that game.”

UCLA hasn’t faced a real test away from home this season, as Week One against Cal didn’t provide a major challenge in terms of noise, and the Maryland game drew a very below-average crowd. Traveling to Eugene to play the Ducks in Autzen Stadium as a ranked team will draw a crowd, and you can expect it to be loud on Saturday.

One Player for UCLA Has Experience

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The key to beating the crowd and all of the noise is Nico Iamaleava. As opposed to most players on the team, Iamaleava has the most experience in hostile road environments. Playing at Tennessee before UCLA, Iamaleava encountered some of the toughest places in the country to play on the road, including a playoff game against Ohio State in The Shoe a couple of seasons ago.

UCLA will need Iamaleava to manage the crowd noise and lead this team up and down the field. What Iamaleava produces with his arm will be important, but what he can do between the ears may prove to be the game-changer against the Ducks.