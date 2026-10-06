This Key UCLA Player Could Silence Oregon's Crowd
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Bob Chesney and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning have some history heading into Saturday’s matchup between the two ranked Big Ten teams.
Although they’ve never met as conference foes, they have faced each other on a stage far bigger than a regular-season Week Six game: the College Football Playoff.
Last season, Oregon met Bob Chesney’s James Madison team in the first round of the College Football Playoff, and the Ducks won handily, as everyone expected.
The fact that James Madison was in the position they were in was a major reason that UCLA got ahold of Chesney, as he proved he could lead a Group of Six team to the biggest stage. He has since continued to prove that sentiment correct with a 4-0 start at UCLA.
Much like the first-round matchup last season, UCLA will meet Oregon at Autzen Stadium for a crucial Big Ten matchup that could shape either team's season.
Bob Chesney’s Thoughts
When Chesney was asked about that game last season, he mentioned the fans being loud and active, noting they could certainly play a factor in the game on Saturday.
“They did a great job. Their fans were extremely involved,” Chesney said. “They were loud. They did everything the right way…Those sidelines are pretty tight, and it's a steep stadium that, you know, definitely they have a chance to impact that game.”
UCLA hasn’t faced a real test away from home this season, as Week One against Cal didn’t provide a major challenge in terms of noise, and the Maryland game drew a very below-average crowd. Traveling to Eugene to play the Ducks in Autzen Stadium as a ranked team will draw a crowd, and you can expect it to be loud on Saturday.
One Player for UCLA Has Experience
The key to beating the crowd and all of the noise is Nico Iamaleava. As opposed to most players on the team, Iamaleava has the most experience in hostile road environments. Playing at Tennessee before UCLA, Iamaleava encountered some of the toughest places in the country to play on the road, including a playoff game against Ohio State in The Shoe a couple of seasons ago.
UCLA will need Iamaleava to manage the crowd noise and lead this team up and down the field. What Iamaleava produces with his arm will be important, but what he can do between the ears may prove to be the game-changer against the Ducks.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.