Assessing UCLA's Ty Dieffenbach’s Performance Against Illinois

It was a little too close for comfort, but the UCLA Bruins ultimately departed Week 11 with a 22-14 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

As we somewhat alluded to, this was far from the best outing UCLA has produced this season. Several factors led to the Bruins eking out a sloppy victory against an uninspiring Illinois team. Regardless, UCLA boasts a 10-0 record heading into a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines this upcoming weekend.

That said, here's an assessment of quarterback Ty Dieffenbach's performance against the Fighting Illini this past weekend.

Dieffenbach's Stat Line

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) throws under pressure from Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Ismael Kante (26) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The senior quarterback completed 13-of-20 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. There is an asterisk in this final output, as Dieffenbach essentially missed the entire third quarter after exiting the game with a shoulder injury late in the first half.

For a while, it appeared that Dieffenbach wouldn't return, but fortunately for the Bruins, the signal caller did. During that time, UCLA's offense was out of sorts with Madden Iamaleava under center. That was when the Bruins were most vulnerable, with Illinois trimming the lead to 12-7 late in the third quarter. It felt like momentum was shifting, and UCLA was in danger of losing a game it couldn't afford to.

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However, Dieffenbach took over and instantly led the Bruins on a much-needed touchdown drive. All in all, it was a solid outing by the veteran quarterback. The only blemish on his performance, other than a couple of underthrown passes, was his red-zone interception in the second quarter that seemingly took points off the board. Obviously, you don't want to see that type of mistake in those spots, but it will be used as a learning experience moving forward.

Who Helped Dieffenbach the Most?

Dieffenbach's list of pass-catching options is thin. You pair that with a lackluster rushing attack , and you have a better idea of why the offense stalled for long stretches in this game. The targets were consolidated between two players.

Aidan Mizell: six receptions for 176 yards and one touchdown

Semaj Morgan: four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown

Despite Morgan entering this contest as the Bruins' leading receiver, Mizell has emerged as the WR1 over the last two weeks. Now, that could be short-lived, but for the second straight game, Mizell produced 150+ receiving yards. The veteran wideout's ability to create yards after the catch was on full display throughout the game.

Meanwhile, Morgan didn't get going until that aforementioned touchdown drive when Dieffenbach came out of the locker room. The majority of his production occurred on that drive. Nonetheless, his touchdown gave UCLA some breathing room after Illinois provided a scare in the second half.