Why UCLA's Bye Week Might Be More Important Than Expected

The Bruins are coming off a bye week as they prepare for Oregon in Week 6. For a team that has ridden the waves of momentum so many times this season, the Bruins picked up steam again following their 54-3 win at Maryland.

While the bye week certainly has positives, does it also stall the momentum they gained from the Week 4 road win? Is the week of rest a net positive overall?

UCLA Should Have a Healthier Roster

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main positive as the Bruins prepare to take on Oregon is that the extra time lets their roster get fully healthy heading into Week 6. The Bruins have been banged up this season, but should enter Autzen Stadium with limited players on the injury report. With the report scheduled to be initially released Wednesday, I wouldn’t expect many names to be listed.

Nico Iamaleava has taken plenty of shots this season, and we have seen him grabbing his shoulder multiple times over the past few weeks. His shoulder, hand, and legs have all seemed to hurt, prompting Iamaleava to head to the sideline for a few plays.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Keyshawn Burgos (11) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A week of rest should be enough to get the senior quarterback fully healthy and ready to go against Oregon. His abilities could be the difference between a win and a loss, so the Bruins will need him at 100% in every facet.

Other players like Aidan Mizell , who have dealt with lingering injuries, may benefit as well. Mizell scored an 83-yard touchdown against Maryland, so having him fully ready to go could be a game-changer.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) races toward the end zone on an 83-yard pass reception for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing I will be looking for on the initial report is whether this week has allowed safety Tao Johnson to return to the lineup. He has missed the last three games due to an injury from Week 1, but this could potentially be the game he returns.

Is the Momentum Halted?

The Bruins picked up a lot of momentum after back-to-back Big Ten wins and becoming ranked for the first time since 2023. With a week off, you hope the break hasn’t been too long and the momentum they picked up hasn’t gone away.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney talks with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) in the second half of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think if anything, an extra week to prepare for Oregon could benefit the Bruins a ton. Oregon is also getting the same treatment, so the game should end up being fought between two teams that have some familiarity with one another. It will certainly be a fun matchup, and one that could have major implications for the Big Ten.