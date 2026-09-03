UCLA Faces Major Challenge Ahead of Week 1 Opener Against Cal

The state of college football leaves plenty of coaches around the sport in the dark. With so many transfers across so many teams, it can be very difficult for coaches and players to understand what to expect when looking ahead at the schedule. UCLA is no different.

Expect the Unexpected

As they head into their Week One matchup against Cal, it can be tough to estimate what to expect from the Golden Bears. Cal, like UCLA, is filled with transfers and new faces this season, which adds another layer to the already growing excitement.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall aerial view of the construction of the UCLA South End Zone Field Club at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s opponents, specifically Cal in Week One , could run different schemes than the Bruins were not planning on, or they could stick to what they ran last year. Offensive Coordinator Dean Kennedy emphasized the struggle that brings when speaking to the media Wednesday.

“Everybody deals with the same challenges. It doesn't matter if it's them to us, us to them...” Kennedy said. “...They might have completely changed their defense. They may not. They might run stuff that they ran last year. They may not. They might bring stuff from the Vikings. They may not. Like, who knows, right?”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins women's basketball coach Cori Close (center) calls plays with offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy (left) and coach Bob Chesney during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Kennedy did offer the solution that could be the key to securing a Bruins victory in the season opener.

“That's what I think the biggest thing that we have to understand is that the mid-game adjustments, that's how you win this ball game, right? Especially on game one. And it goes for everybody, right? The players recognizing what are they trying to do, us recognizing, and everybody getting on the same page.”

How UCLA Can Better Prepare

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While mid-game adjustments could be the key to winning in Week One, it can be incredibly difficult to simulate those kinds of changes in practice. When asked how UCLA can prepare for such a thing, Kennedy suggests that the answer may lie in how creative these coaches can get.

“I think that's about maybe repping some things that may not have existed on film, right? And then going through, and look, you don't have a million reps. You can't rep every single play, the 8,000 defenses out there. So it's sprinkling some stuff in that you think may happen and just making sure that you talk through that, right? For all the different schemes and position meetings and all that.”

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA defensive back Key Lawrence (4) holds a towel with the Michigan State logo after defeating the Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In college football, you can practice day after day before the real thing arrives and shows you how underprepared you were. As much as this coaching staff is hard-working, that could very well be the case this season, when you’re dealing with as many unknowns as there are across the sport.