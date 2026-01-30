3 Takeaways From Cori Close After UCLA Survives

The Bruins would squeak past Illinois 80-67, in a very competitive matchup.

This game marked UCLA's first game as the No. 2 team in the nation , meaning the Bruins were looking to send a big message to the rest of the league. However, they would fail to capitalize on the hype, as they would play a very rough match against Illinois.

Sienna Betts' Confidence

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) drives past Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30), guard Khylee Pepe (13) and forward Kennan Ka (5) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sienna Betts would play one of her best games of the season, scoring 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting, along with six rebounds and two assists. She found herself playing 20 minutes in this one, marking a season high. She was able to fill in for Angela Dugalic flawlessly after she got into foul trouble.

"Really proud of these two[Lauren and Sienna Betts], especially Sienna I think that her confidence one of the things I've always admired about her I'm talking about like she's not can't hear me But the thing I've always admired about Sienna is her relentless confidence. And I think in this situation, I always told her that as you keep learning and you're going to get it. exposed as you grow as a freshman, but as you keep learning, never lose that." Cori Close

Plan For Berry Wallace

Feb 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) blocks a shot by Illinois Fighting Illini forward Berry Wallace (20) driving the first quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Berry Wallace has been great this season for the Fighting Illini, averaging 19.3 points on 50.7% shooting. UCLA knew they needed to slow her down, and they did. She played 40 minutes, scoring just 11 points. Coach Close, breaks down how they accomplished this.

"Yeah, you know, they do so many great actions. And we just decided we were going to try to top block her whenever we could and not even let her get to her spots where she's able to get into rhythm shots. And they like to bring her off of a lot of zoom actions. Or they like to have her be the screener come off of a flare and we just tried to make her back cut you know and then we were gonna try to help with from other places and try to make her touches a lot more difficult." Cori Close

Importance of Loyalty

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Janiah Barker (0) high fives head coach Cori Close during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What has made the Bruins so good this season has been their core group staying together. Lauren Betts , Kiki Rice, and Gabriela Jaquez have made this team special. Close was asked what makes teams strong. Here is what she said:

"I could not be prouder of the loyalty and the trusting of the process of our core group. It's almost unheard of anymore. And I would say to this young core group at Illinois that, if they can stay together and through the ups and downs, fight the urge to choose themselves or to look elsewhere, I've always said the grass isn't greener on the other side— the grass is greener where you water. I have a group that has chosen to stay together, has chosen to stay together even when it's really hard." Cori Close

Oct 8, 2025; Rosemont, Illinois, USA; UCLA Head Coach Cori Close speaks during Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

