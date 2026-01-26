Bruins’ Sienna Betts Under Microscope After Sunday’s Victory
In this story:
After a rough game against Purdue, Sienna Betts was able to put together a solid performance against the Wildcats.
Since Sienna Betts was cleared to play on Dec. 16, her performances have fluctuated significantly. However, it really looks like she is starting to find her groove within the lineup, with her finally finding consistent minutes.
What Went Well?
Against Northwestern, Betts scored six points on 60% shooting, along with six rebounds and four assists. While she did not light up the scoreboard, she made massive strides rebounding, which tied her season high of six.
We also saw Betts reach a season high in assists with four. Before she even saw the court, a lot of hype surrounding Betts was her elite feel for the court, and passing abilities. In this game was saw what she capable of, and we hope to see more of that moving forward.
Her defense was also played a role in this one, as she was able to record one block and one steal. While at times she was a bit sloppy, she showed flashes of the defensive player she could be. As a freshman with a small sample size, any defensive improvements are huge for her development.
What Went Wrong?
To be fair there were not many things that went wrong for Betts in this game. But mentioned earlier she did get sloppy on defense, which resulted in her tying her season-high in fouls with four. As a role player it is fine to soak up some fouls, but when they become and issue it can be devastating.
This one is less of a critique, but rather something we don't want to see. Against Purdue, she shot three shots from beyond the arc and missed all three of them. While three-pointers are not fundamental to her game, we did not see her take one against Northwestern.
While there were not many openings for her to take these shots. It was a little disappointing to see her back down from this. UCLA had a massive lead, so her taking these threes, even if they missed, would not have hurt. If she can add a three-point shot to her game, UCLA will be in a good spot.
Moving forward, it would be nice to see Betts expand on her shooting. While UCLA does have shooters all over the court, one more does not hurt. Overall, this was a very good game for Betts, and from a development standpoint, she is doing well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.