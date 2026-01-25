3 Takeaways From Mick Cronin's Postgame Brief

Here is what Mick Cronin had to say following UCLA's hard fought win against Northwestern.

UCLA would squeak by 71-64 against a struggling Northwestern team. While a win is a win, after the Purdue game, many believed that UCLA would blow the roof off Pauley Pavilion. However, the Bruins would really struggle to gain much separation overall, resulting in a very mundane box score.

UCLA's Defensive Improvement

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mick Cronin has been known throughout his career as a defense oriented coach. However, this season has been rough for the Bruins, as at one point this team was the worst defensivley among all UCLA teams Cronin has coach. But two games back-to-back giving up less than 70 points changes the narrative.

"If you don't give up layups and dunks. You got a chance to stop people. And it's however you accomplish that. Like, I obviously get asked a lot. For advice. And everybody's got different personnel. So we've been trying to adjust defensively how we do things. Stuff that, obviously, to the layperson, you might not see in our team defense, to not give up layups and dunks. So we have some weaknesses that we have to hide. Everybody has them. They only had 24 points in the paint. They had 44 against USC." Mick Cronin

How Cronin Approached Nick Martinelli

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) go for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Even before tip, Nick Martinelli was poised to make an impact against UCLA. And while UCLA was able to slow him down for the most part, he was still able to put up 20 points. It was clear that Mick Cronin was not going to allow him to take open looks in this one.

"I try to make him work for everything. Don't give him anything easy. You know, he's shooting 52% from three . Again, I'm going to say this, you know, for these kids that are playing 37, 38 minutes like Nick Martinelli and our guards right now...I thought he missed a few threes that I was surprised he missed. He's a great player, man. Great player, great kid. But we tried to make him work for it...We really wanted to keep him off the foul line. He's averaging like seven free throws a game. So we held him to four." Mick Cronin

On Trent Perry's Effort

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UC Riverside Highlanders forward Dylan Godfrey (23) and UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) chase down a loose ball in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry , since filling in for Skyy Clark , has given it his all. If that means diving on the floor for a loose ball or hustling back into transition, Perry gives 100% every minute he is on the court. Mick Cronin spoke about what he saw from Perry in high school and why it led him to recruit him.

"If you can recruit guys that come from places where it's not about them and it's about winning. It helps. See, he [Trent Perry] doesn't know any other way of playing the game. You know, even if, say, he wanted to. It wasn't going to happen in his high school career. And that's good. The problem in society, though, is that people run from that. Instead of running to it. That's the problem with sports today. You know, but he, you know. I was able to trick him into coming here. Hopefully I can trick him into staying." Mick Cronin

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .