Taking Temperature of Mick Cronin’s Seat After Ohio State Loss

After dropping a rough game to Ohio State, Mick Cronin's seat is starting to warm up.

As it stands, the Bruins sit at 12–6 and seventh in the Big Ten. Considering UCLA entered the season ranked 12th nationally, it’s hard to frame this campaign as anything other than a disappointment. There are plenty off issues that have caused this, but now it's time too look at who is at the helm.

Roster Building Needs to Change

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is fouled by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Guzman Vasilic (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion

There’s no doubt the Bruins have talent across the floor. The issue is cohesion. Too many players are capable of being a No. 1 option, and that overlap has made it difficult for the group to fully click. As a result, roles have blurred, and the defensive edge that once defined UCLA has noticeably softened.

"I offer no excuses. Blame me. I recruited them. I signed them as free agents. We're not going to win meaningful games if we can't stop the other team. " Mick Cronin

The lack of a true big man has also been the driving force in the Bruins' troubles. For most of the season, Xavier Booker has been the scapegoat for UCLA's defensive and rebounding issues, often playing very low minutes because of his "defensive breakdowns." Something not exclusive to him.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) rebounds in front of UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion

While Booker has been a frustrating watch, his lack of performance can be squarly put on Cronin. Like most Bruins' he has been forced to play center, as a true forward. This in turn has made it difficult for him to fully grasp the role he has been given, therefore these "breakdowns" are expected.

"Xavier [Booker], only two minutes today with just defensive breakdowns. Trying to play the guys that I think give us the best chance to win." Mick Cronin

Why the Temperature is Rising

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion

The Bruins are not in a place they want to be, that goes without saying. UCLA has seen how much Athletic Director Martin Jarmond has put into the football program , and it has become clear he wants success in Westwood. If Cronin cannot usher in success he could be on his way soon.

UCLA has long been defined as a basketball school, which makes the idea of the football program potentially surpassing the basketball team in overall success a troubling thought. While not totally bad for fans, UCLA's identity could be shedding it's skin.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin argues with officials and was given a technical foul during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion

What makes this notion so troubling is that UCLA has the resources and the pedigree to be a great team for years. This reason alone puts Cronin in a spot where he is replaceable. If Jarmond cuts his losses, there is little doubt the next coach will be successful.

