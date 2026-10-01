3 Things UCLA Football Must Improve Before Facing Oregon
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The Bruins have their toughest test of the season coming up, and the first ranked matchup that UCLA has been a part of in years.
The Bruins entered the latest AP Poll at No. 23 and will travel to Eugene to face No. 15 Oregon in a huge conference matchup that could affect each team's College Football Playoff chances. Here are the four main things UCLA must improve to leave Eugene 5-0.
Complementary Football
Beating the Ducks on the road is no easy task, and while the Bruins have been good so far this season, they’ll need a cohesive effort from both ends of the football to make it out alive.
The win against Maryland was the first time this season we’ve seen the offense complement the defensive performance, and vice versa. Both sides of the ball clicked against the Terrapins, allowing the Bruins to dismantle Maryland, 54-3.
UCLA skated by and won all three of its opening games without terrific performances on both sides of the ball, but Oregon won’t be as forgiving if the Bruins can't play well in all phases.
Faster Starts
With that same sentiment in mind, UCLA must jump out to a quick start. If the Bruins can move the ball quickly and effectively, punching the Ducks in the mouth first could be the key to winning. UCLA hasn’t had the best starts in its first four weeks, and Oregon will give UCLA a chance to change that.
Keeping Nico Iamaleava off the Mat
While this UCLA offense has relied heavily on the run game, Iamaleava has also played a critical part in leading the Bruins to a perfect, undefeated start. The senior quarterback has looked calm and collected in the pocket and has played his role well, while also seemingly improving each week.
Across all of his starts, he has taken some major hits. He’s left the field numerous times with apparent injuries after getting banged up, but he has returned to action each time. For UCLA to win this game, it will need to stop Iamaleava from taking unnecessary hits and allow its quarterback to stay healthy and fresh all game long.
It’s going to be a tough test in a loud crowd against Oregon, but if UCLA can sharpen these aspects of its game, I think it could be poised to leave with its perfect record intact and a major statement victory.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.