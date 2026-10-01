3 Things UCLA Football Must Improve Before Facing Oregon

The Bruins have their toughest test of the season coming up, and the first ranked matchup that UCLA has been a part of in years.

The Bruins entered the latest AP Poll at No. 23 and will travel to Eugene to face No. 15 Oregon in a huge conference matchup that could affect each team's College Football Playoff chances. Here are the four main things UCLA must improve to leave Eugene 5-0.

Complementary Football

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Trent Hendrick (25), center with arms folded, leads the celebration in the end zone after making an interception in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beating the Ducks on the road is no easy task, and while the Bruins have been good so far this season, they’ll need a cohesive effort from both ends of the football to make it out alive.

The win against Maryland was the first time this season we’ve seen the offense complement the defensive performance, and vice versa. Both sides of the ball clicked against the Terrapins, allowing the Bruins to dismantle Maryland , 54-3.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) dances in the end zone with wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) and wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) after catching an 83-yard touchdown reception in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA skated by and won all three of its opening games without terrific performances on both sides of the ball, but Oregon won’t be as forgiving if the Bruins can't play well in all phases.

Faster Starts

With that same sentiment in mind, UCLA must jump out to a quick start. If the Bruins can move the ball quickly and effectively, punching the Ducks in the mouth first could be the key to winning. UCLA hasn’t had the best starts in its first four weeks, and Oregon will give UCLA a chance to change that.

Keeping Nico Iamaleava off the Mat

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this UCLA offense has relied heavily on the run game, Iamaleava has also played a critical part in leading the Bruins to a perfect, undefeated start. The senior quarterback has looked calm and collected in the pocket and has played his role well, while also seemingly improving each week.

Across all of his starts, he has taken some major hits. He’s left the field numerous times with apparent injuries after getting banged up, but he has returned to action each time. For UCLA to win this game, it will need to stop Iamaleava from taking unnecessary hits and allow its quarterback to stay healthy and fresh all game long.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s going to be a tough test in a loud crowd against Oregon, but if UCLA can sharpen these aspects of its game, I think it could be poised to leave with its perfect record intact and a major statement victory.