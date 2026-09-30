How Nico Iamaleava Has Fared in QB Matchups This Season

Nico Iamaleava is 4-0 this season with UCLA, but how exactly has he fared in terms of the quarterback battles he’s faced this season?

What started off to be a slow season for Iamaleava has turned into back-to-back solid outings for the senior quarterback, and it seems like he may continue to get better with each passing week.

Week One

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) rushes for a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava started the season against one of the best quarterbacks the ACC has to offer. While neither quarterback had a terrific game, I would lean towards giving Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele the win in this particular quarterback matchup.

Sagapolutele ended the night with 271 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Iamaleava had 184 yards, 1 total touchdown (rushing), and 1 interception. Iamaleava may have ultimately gotten the win, but his performance left a lot to be desired.

Week Two

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs with the ball during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second game of the season against San Diego State is undoubtedly a win for Iamaleava, which is interesting because it’s probably Nico’s worst game so far this season. While Iamaleava wasn’t very effective all game, SDSU quarterback Jayden Denegal performed even worse. Denegal only managed to pass for 45 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.

There were some issues that stemmed from the win over the Aztecs, with Iamaleava’s red zone decision-making being the most notable area for improvement.

Week Three

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His outing against the Boilermakers in Week 3 was the best we’ve seen this season, in my opinion. He looked calm and collected, and it seemed as if the game was seriously slowing down for him, a great sign for UCLA fans.

However, as solid as Iamaleava was against Purdue, there’s a great argument to be made that Ryan Browne still outdueled him. Browne threw for 378 yards and 3 touchdowns, to Iamaleava’s 276 and 3 touchdowns. However, Iamaleava came out with the win, and a late interception thrown by Browne would all but seal it for the Bruins.

Week Four

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) picks up yardage as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Carlton Smith (32) moves in for the tackle in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A solid showing against Maryland , but nothing specifically to write home about. He did his job and not a ton more, as the running game and the defense were really the stars of the show against the Terrapins. He still played well, and certainly won this quarterback dual, as Malik Washington had quite the rough outing against UCLA’s defense.

Iamaleava has been solid so far, but he’s going to have to take his game to the next level if this Bruins team can surpass even higher expectations. Week 6 will bring a fantastic matchup, and potentially the toughest quarterback duel he’s seen so far this season against Dylan Raiola.