3 Things That Make UCLA's Home Game Against Nevada Significant

UCLA's football team spends much of the early parts of its season near home, including five games in the first two months at the Rose Bowl and a daunting road game at Oregon.

After the road test, the Bruins play three in a row in Pasadena to close out October, ending with their final non-conference game of the season against Nevada. It'll be a great opportunity to reset things and evaluate where everything stands, and it comes just about two-thirds of the way through the season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are a few things that stand out early.

1. Easing Up Before Things Get Tough

No schedule is ever easy when you're coming off back-to-back 3-9 seasons, but UCLA's is generally kind at the beginning of 2026. Outside of the Oregon game, all of their Big Ten games before October 31 come against teams that have spent at least the last two seasons near the bottom of the conference, and their other nonconference games are against another first-year head coach and another Group of Six team.

Nevada quarterback Carter Jones (6) runs from UNLV safety Jaheem Joseph (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Tom R. Smedes/Special to the RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yet, the hard part of UCLA's schedule lingers behind the Nevada game. The Bruins finish the year with four games against the top half of the Big Ten in November, traveling to frigid atmospheres in Minneapolis and Ann Arbor and ending it all with the annual rivalry game against USC.

Having Nevada come in at this time provides the perfect opportunity to split the Big Ten season into clear segments and get rested for the menacing road ahead.

2. Nearing Bowl Eligibility?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We'll also know much more about this UCLA team by this point, including how likely they are to make a bowl game. The schedule is favorable to the Bruins in this way as well. No win is guaranteed, but other than the trip to Oregon, there really isn't a game they'll be completely ruled out of.

That means there's a chance UCLA comes into this game with bowl eligibility in its sights. College football teams need at least six wins to qualify for the postseason, and Nevada would provide an opportunity to get closer to that mark, or even achieve it, depending on what UCLA's record is.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney speaks at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the new landscape of college football has diluted the importance of bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff, they're still a crucial part of helping rebuilding teams like UCLA progress toward that goal, allowing extra practices after the regular season to continue player development as they look to improve year to year. Taking that step here, following the recent results at UCLA, would be huge.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

3. Nevada's Biggest Game

Claiming UCLA is another team's biggest game of the season might seem a little crazy at this point, but Nevada does not play another team from the Power Four conferences this fall. Its other nonconference games are against Western Kentucky, Montana State (FCS), and Middle Tennessee.

Aug 31, 2013; Pasadena, CA, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack receiver Richy Turner (2) attempts to elude UCLA Bruins defensive back Anthony Jefferson (23) at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That means UCLA will likely be getting Nevada's best shot, and an upset could make the Wolfpack's season. Nevada has lost at least nine games in each of the last four seasons, and its last Power Four win came in 2021. Nevada has three all-time wins against current Big Ten Schools (Oregon, Northwestern, and Purdue).