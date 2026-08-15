Why UCLA Football Can Easily Outperform Preseason Expectations

The FBS level of Division 1 college football is up to 138 teams in 2026, and CBS released its rankings of every team ahead of week one.

According to the rankings, UCLA comes in at No. 42 overall and 12th in the Big Ten. That’s below the likes of other Big Ten teams such as Minnesota and Nebraska.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a team coming off a 3-9 season, the ranking itself isn’t very shocking. UCLA has plenty to prove this season with new head coach Bob Chesney, and the Bruins haven’t exactly done anything yet to give anyone much reason to believe otherwise.

Chesney, however, didn’t necessarily inherit that same 3-9 team either. UCLA underwent a massive roster reconstruction that brought in over 40 transfers and 20 freshmen, along with almost an entirely new coaching staff under Chesney.

UCLA Has Chance To Prove the Ranking Wrong

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest reason UCLA could outperform its No. 42 ranking is Nico Iamaleava. The amount of talent surrounding him is arguably higher than it’s ever been for the fourth-year quarterback.

Iamaleava enters his second season with the Bruins and has a good chance of finally living up to his potential this season at UCLA. His opportunity to operate under Bob Chesney alongside a roster that looks dramatically different from the one that struggled last season in Westwood.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA also enters this season with an incredible trio of running backs that could open up the run game and allow UCLA to be a force on the offensive side of the ball. Wayne Knight, Jaivian Thomas, and Anthony Woods could be a major difference-maker for this team.

Plenty of Reasons To Be Skeptical

Those added components to the UCLA roster don’t mean that success is guaranteed, or that the No. 42 ranking is a prediction that will fail. If anything, it highlights just how much uncertainty there is for this Bruins team, and how many moving components will factor into UCLA’s overall success.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney has never coached at this high a level before, and growing pains could be a part of that. There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical of this Bruins team, but that is exactly what makes them one of the most intriguing teams in the country.

If Chesney can get the most out of Iamaleava and UCLA can hit the ground running, the Bruins have a great chance to be one of the most surprising teams not only in the Big Ten, but in the country.