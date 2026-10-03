Overreaction or Reality: UCLA Is a Legitimate Big Ten Contender

It’s tough not to look ahead at the rest of the schedule or get caught up in UCLA's 4-0 start in year one under Bob Chesney.

In August, if you told me we’d be looking at whether UCLA can truly be a contender in the Big Ten, I would have been shocked. Yet, here we are.

UCLA’s Outlook for Conference Championship Appearance

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney is interviewed after defeating San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA may not be the best team in the Big Ten, but their schedule offers a pretty straightforward path to the title game. The Bruins likely aren’t yet at the level of, say, Ohio State or Indiana, but the best conference record earns them a seat at the table in Indianapolis, and it doesn’t matter how the record was obtained.

The game that matters the most in the Bruins' pursuit of a championship game appearance is the one ahead of them. Oregon could derail this whole operation if UCLA loses, but a win could set them up for a much easier path than other teams in the conference.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the sake of the hypothetical, let’s say that UCLA stuns Oregon at home. The Bruins would then play Wisconsin, Michigan State, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, and USC, remaining on their conference schedule. That’s a pretty favorable stretch for the Bruins, and one that could legitimately lead them toward a high conference record.

Wisconsin and Minnesota are shaping up better than expected , but I would argue UCLA has a decent chance of winning every one of those games. Even if they lose to Oregon, one loss in conference play wouldn’t necessarily kill them.

The Verdict

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) scores on a 27-yard touchdown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the end of the season, plenty of teams at the top of the conference could potentially have two losses. UCLA, for the most part, avoids every other team at the top of the standings, which could give them an easy path to the conference championship if they can handle business against some of the lesser teams.

It’s a very favorable schedule, and I think the Bruins have a real chance of making it happen, barring any unfavorable surprises. The most crucial game is by far Oregon, because without a win there, the road gets much foggier. I wouldn’t label this quite a reality just yet, as it’s probably far too early in the season to be looking at conference championship games. However, UCLA fans should have plenty of reasons to be optimistic, given the circumstances they’ve been dealt so far.