3 Top Takeaways From Cori Close's Press Conference

UCLA would waltz all over Purdue winning 96-48, in a game that was not even close at the tip.

Looking ahead, UCLA will play at Northwestern, giving UCLA a chance to really build off of this blowout. Overall, great game from UCLA from top to bottom, and it showed in the box score with each starter scoring over double-digits. Here is what Cori Close had to say:

Gabriela Jaquez Finding Her Rhythm

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez has been on a roll recently, which in turn has saved her season. While she was ok in this time, she was not the player UCLA had grown accustomed to at the beginning of the season, when she was the Bruins' leading scorer. Tonight she dropped 25 points on an almost perfect 10-11 from the field.

"She started out non-conference just on fire and at the beginning of conference sort of struggled a little bit. And I thought, okay, now we're gonna find out if she really believes, like, how good she really is, and those were just a couple of games that she didn't shoot it as well. You know, I just love to see the way she's responded with confidence. And, you know, I think she's just doing it in so many different ways. Obviously, the three balls, I think what's setting her up— up to do all the other things. But I think she's just impacting winning on so many different levels. She's, you know, Gabs— all gas Gabs. That's what we call her, right? And I just think she's just added more skill and consistency, but it's always going to be all gas Gabs." Cori Close

How Good Defense Makes Good Offense

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) Purdue Boilermakers guard Tara Daye (44) reach for a loose ball in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cori Close really does a good job of outlining why a good defense is so important in this league. Every team ranked top 5 this season has players who can score well, however, what makes a team elite is the ability to lock down those threats and turn it into points.

"Um, you know, in general, when you play good defense, offense is a whole lot easier, and you know, you look at our Texas game and people talk about how much how hard it was to score, well, we gave up 45 points in the first half. Anyone who's been around this game long enough, if you want to get your rhythm on offense, play better defense. And I think there's no substitute for that. So I still think we have a long way to go in the consistency of that." Cori Close

Cori Close Give Feedback on Coach Challenges

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Her response to when asked about the coach's challenges gives a great insight into how it is done on the sideline. Moving forward, it seems Close wants to see this system changed to better align with the pros. Here is what she had to say.

"Honestly, at home it's actually a little harder because on the road we have our video guy right behind the bench and has an iPad and sort of gives me the thumbs up or thumbs down on like I think this is clear or not. Sometimes you just want to have your players back.... I'll be honest—I'm still learning it. Um, that was the first one I lost. Um, you know, of the challenges, but I think I actually think it's sort of silly in this way that all we can challenge is out of bounds. I think that, if we're going to go down this challenge route, I'd much rather have it be more reflective of the pros. And, you know, I think we can evolve in that particular way. " Cori Close

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .