Dishing Out 5 UCLA Grades After Purdue Win
In this story:
UCLA was able to play their most complete game of the season, and it showed as they would go on to beat No. 4 Purdue 69-67.
This was easily the Bruins' best game of the season, top to bottom. While there are still a lot of things that they have to improve on this game marks a massive turning point, for not only the Bruins as a team but as individuals. Let's get into it.
With Skyy Clark coming back soon, Trent Perry knows his minutes as a starter are limited. That being said, Perry still had a decent, but not a good, game against Purdue. His three-point shooting is exactly what UCLA needed, which really saved the game for him.
He only earns a B because it is hard to ignore his three-turnovers, which in-turn helped Purdue stick around, and even take the lead at certain points. Looking ahead, Perry's minutes will begin to fall once Clark is back, until then Perry needs to play a little better.
A++'s are only given out to the best of the best, and this was by far the easiest performance to give this grade to. Donovan Dent was unstoppable in this one, all-around, proving why he was the No. 1 transfer in the portal this offseason.
Looking ahead, Dent cannot let go of the gas pedal. While we might not see games of this caliber consistently, anything close will make UCLA a formidable opponent as they round out their season.
Eric Dailey Jr, behind Dent, was easily the most impactful player for UCLA. He had his work cut out for him going up against Trey Kaufman-Renn, who, entering this game, was averaging 9.1 rebounds. We knew that if Dailey Jr was able to match that, UCLA would have a chance, and he did.
The only thing holding him back from a higher grade was his four turnovers that came at very bad times. Other than that there are not many complains. A few more points would have been nice, but what we got will suffice.
Prior to this game, Xavier Booker was hanging on by a thread, and his role at UCLA was under a lot of scrutiny. While not the best performance, Booker proved to be very impactful. His improvements on defense really helped his grade in this one.
A B feels right here, not because he played bad, but rather we didn't see enough. Rebounding is still a lingering issue that Booker needs to get on top off soon, or past conversations could come back to the light. Overall, not bad.
The hero of this game was none other than Tyler Bilodeau. Good players show up in tough moments, and Bilodeau did just that. Sinking the game winning three with 00:8.4 seconds remaining on the clock that would seal the game is exactly the type of moments Bilodeau is built for.
However, besides the game winning shot and the few very big shots he made Bilodeau still underperformed. He still scored under his average, and for those reason he does not earn a higher grade. Still, without Bilodeau UCLA does not pull of this win.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.