Dishing Out 5 UCLA Grades After Purdue Win

UCLA was able to play their most complete game of the season, and it showed as they would go on to beat No. 4 Purdue 69-67.

This was easily the Bruins' best game of the season, top to bottom. While there are still a lot of things that they have to improve on this game marks a massive turning point, for not only the Bruins as a team but as individuals. Let's get into it.

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

With Skyy Clark coming back soon, Trent Perry knows his minutes as a starter are limited. That being said, Perry still had a decent, but not a good, game against Purdue. His three-point shooting is exactly what UCLA needed, which really saved the game for him.

He only earns a B because it is hard to ignore his three-turnovers, which in-turn helped Purdue stick around, and even take the lead at certain points. Looking ahead, Perry's minutes will begin to fall once Clark is back, until then Perry needs to play a little better.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A++'s are only given out to the best of the best, and this was by far the easiest performance to give this grade to. Donovan Dent was unstoppable in this one, all-around, proving why he was the No. 1 transfer in the portal this offseason.

Looking ahead, Dent cannot let go of the gas pedal. While we might not see games of this caliber consistently, anything close will make UCLA a formidable opponent as they round out their season.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr , behind Dent, was easily the most impactful player for UCLA. He had his work cut out for him going up against Trey Kaufman-Renn, who, entering this game, was averaging 9.1 rebounds. We knew that if Dailey Jr was able to match that, UCLA would have a chance, and he did.

The only thing holding him back from a higher grade was his four turnovers that came at very bad times. Other than that there are not many complains. A few more points would have been nice, but what we got will suffice.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) is defended by Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) and center Daniel Jacobsen (12) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Prior to this game, Xavier Booker was hanging on by a thread, and his role at UCLA was under a lot of scrutiny. While not the best performance, Booker proved to be very impactful. His improvements on defense really helped his grade in this one.

A B feels right here, not because he played bad, but rather we didn't see enough. Rebounding is still a lingering issue that Booker needs to get on top off soon, or past conversations could come back to the light. Overall, not bad.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3), guard Trent Perry (0), guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Xavier Booker (1) celebrate after a 3-point basket by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the final seconds of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The hero of this game was none other than Tyler Bilodeau. Good players show up in tough moments, and Bilodeau did just that. Sinking the game winning three with 00:8.4 seconds remaining on the clock that would seal the game is exactly the type of moments Bilodeau is built for.

However, besides the game winning shot and the few very big shots he made Bilodeau still underperformed. He still scored under his average, and for those reason he does not earn a higher grade. Still, without Bilodeau UCLA does not pull of this win.

UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .