3 Transfer Portal Stars Who UCLA Must Get

Even though UCLA already has a very loaded core, it would not hurt to add one of the superstar players mentioned below.

The Bruins lost two of their biggest players this year due to eligibility. Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau will not be returning to UCLA next season after graduating. This means UCLA must go out of its way to land a high-level transfer in this year’s portal.

Massamba Diop | C

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The primary focus UCLA needs to address this offseason is landing a big-time center. Who better than five-star Massamba Diop, a freshman from Arizona State who averaged 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 56.9% from the field. Adding Diop would be a huge boost.

UCLA also needs more defensive presence on the court at all times. Diop averaged 2.1 blocks per game, which is a mark UCLA would greatly benefit from. With Xavier Booker potentially moving back to forward next season, UCLA needs a true anchor at center.

John Blackwell | G

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In a previous article , we mentioned how impactful John Blackwell would be if UCLA were able to land him. Not only is he a 19.1-point-per-game scorer, but he can also rebound at a high level — something UCLA can always use more of after ranking 41st in rebounds last season.

Blackwell would not only elevate UCLA to new heights but would also allow Trent Perry to develop into an elite floor general. Perry has already shown flashes in that role, recording 15 points and nine assists against Purdue. A backcourt featuring Perry and Blackwell could become one of the most dangerous duos in the conference.

Dedan Thomas Jr | G

Jan 20, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Dedan Thomas Jr. could also be a player who elevates UCLA to the next level. The point guard averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. His ability to run an offense would allow Perry to play more freely as a scoring guard.

It is clear UCLA needs more guards. Right now, the only two players who could see substantial minutes are Perry and Eric Freeny. While both players are solid, UCLA still needs another guard to complement them and push the backcourt to the next level. Thomas Jr. could certainly fill that role.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA must fill the gaps left behind by its departing seniors. Replacing that talent will not be easy, as many producers have left the program. However, if the Bruins can land even one of these players, their ceiling next season could be much higher than most people expect.