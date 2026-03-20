While UCLA is favored to beat UCF in the first round of the tournament, there are still a handful of Knights who could send UCLA packing early.

Overall, UCLA's talent is the gold standard for most college basketball teams. However, that does not mean the Bruins have not had defensive lows, which have made them very vulnerable this season. Here are three Knights who could take advantage of that.

Jamichael Stillwell | F

Feb 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) brings the ball up the court against Utah Utes guard Don McHenry (3) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Jamichael Stillwell has been one of the most elite players in the nation this season. He is averaging 11.7 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 50.8% from the field. In his last two games, he is averaging 13 rebounds per game. Stillwell could be UCLA's kryptonite.

Standing at just 6-foot-8, his ability to find rebounds at a high rate makes him one of the most dangerous players suiting up in the black and gold. Although UCLA has the height to match him, the Bruins lack the rebounding prowess to mitigate his impact fully. This is a scary matchup.

Themus Fulks | G

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) reacts to game play during overtime against the Cincinnati Bearcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Knights' second-leading scorer this season is Themus Fulks, who averages 14.1 points per game and 6.7 assists while shooting 46.5% from the field. What makes him so dangerous is his elite three-point shooting, where he is hitting 40.8% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Donovan Dent and Trent Perry should get the nod to face off against Fulks. They both play similar roles and share a similar physical profile. If Fulks heats up, we could see Skyy Clark get the nod to try to shut him down. UCLA's backup plan could also involve putting Eric Freeny on him.

John Bol | C

Feb 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCF Knights guard Chris Johnson (22) and center John Bol (7) reacts after a play against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Another big man who could give UCLA a lot of trouble is John Bol. Standing at 7-foot-2, he has a clear height advantage over every UCLA player on the roster. The next tallest player compared to Bol would be Xavier Booker , who stands at just 6-foot-10. This could create a difficult matchup.

In the last five games for the Knights, Bol is averaging 7.4 rebounds per contest. Throughout the season, he averaged just 18.7 minutes per game, but in the last five games, he has been playing 24 minutes per game. His conditioning could give UCLA's frontcourt a lot of trouble down the stretch.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Overall, UCF has the pieces in place to challenge UCLA. Their height advantage gives them an inside track to controlling the paint. However, UCLA can combat this by setting the pace early. UCLA's focus this season has been on its small-ball rotation, which could counter what UCF brings to the court.