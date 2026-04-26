UCLA's Bench Could Be Its Biggest Strength

When taking a look at UCLA’s roster, there are definitely some gaps that stand out. However, their bench might actually be one of the team’s biggest strengths.

Good teams have good benches. If a team enters the NCAA Tournament with limited depth, it will burn out quickly. UCLA was a victim of that last season, and the fact that they attacked the transfer portal to fix it shows they are serious about taking the next step.

UCLA's Guard Depth

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When looking at the guard depth, it is clear that UCLA has something promising. Eric Freeney and Azavier Robinson will likely be the primary contributor off the bench. Both bring high upside, and more importantly, they bring skills that directly improve UCLA’s weaknesses.

Last season, Robinson averaged 1.5 steals per game, which would have ranked second on UCLA behind Donovan Dent. UCLA has been searching for a defensive identity, and adding Robinson not only improves depth but reinforces that identity moving forward.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) dribbles the ball against UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Freeney is another strong example of that defensive focus. Against Nebraska last season, he was tasked with guarding the Cornhuskers’ leading scorer, Pryce Sandfort, and held him under double digits. For a freshman, that kind of performance shows exactly what he is capable of on that end.

Both guards have flashed defensively, but their offensive upside should not be overlooked. Each has shown the ability to create separation and score when needed, which is exactly what you want from players coming off the bench.

UCLA's Frontcourt Depth

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

When shifting to the frontcourt, UCLA looks even deeper. The bench unit will likely be anchored by Sergej Macura and Brandon Williams, two players who bring physicality and defensive presence in the paint.

Beyond them, players like Javonte Floyd and Joe Philon provide even more depth. While they are still unproven, both bring strong physical tools and defensive instincts that could translate well early on.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) dunks the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Philon, in particular, showcased that in high school, averaging 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks in his senior season — a sign that UCLA added another potential defensive piece.

If one thing is clear, it is that UCLA’s frontcourt now has the physicality it lacked last season. These players do not need to score 10-plus points per game; their role is to bring energy, defend at a high level and limit opposing offenses.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA’s depth complements its starting core very well. The bench brings defensive intensity that the starters may not consistently provide, which should allow for a much more balanced and sustainable rotation next season.