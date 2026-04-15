3 Underrated Bruins Who Will Have Massive Impact Next Season

Even though UCLA has added plenty of players this offseason, not all of them will see major minutes right away.

While that may be true, the Bruins now have a much stronger depth unit — one that could catch teams off guard. Good teams are defined by players who can fly under the radar and still make a major impact. The good news for UCLA is that it has several players who fit that mold.

Joe Philon | F

UCLA commit Joe Philon almost took off from the FREE THROW LINE 🤯🔥 #ChipotleNationals #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/SiFbnINl9r — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 3, 2026

Joe Philon has showcased impressive skills throughout his high school career. As UCLA’s highest-rated recruit in this class, he could eventually make a significant impact once he adjusts to the college level. If his development progresses quickly, he could earn a meaningful share of minutes.

Although listed as a power forward, Philon could slot in behind Eric Dailey Jr. His combination of offensive versatility and defensive upside gives him a strong case to become a high-impact rotational piece. Philon is easily coming in as one of the most-hyped Bruins this offseason.

Eric Freeny | G

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) grabs a rebound against UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

If there is one concern for UCLA, it is still guard depth. That likely means a larger role for Eric Freeny, who will back up Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty. Freeny made his impact felt last season with his ability to defend elite guards, even in limited minutes. His role could expand significantly next year

There is a realistic path where he follows a similar trajectory to Perry — starting as a bench contributor and developing into a key piece by the end of the season. The tools are there, but as always, development takes time.

Sergej Macura | F

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Sergej Macura may be UCLA’s lowest-rated transfer , but his skill set is exactly what the Bruins need. UCLA struggled on the glass last season, finishing near the bottom of the nation in rebounding, and Macura directly addresses that weakness.

He is a physical presence who backs it up with production. His 4.8 rebounds per game at Mississippi State would have ranked among UCLA’s top contributors last season. Because of that, there is little doubt he will carve out a consistent role.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA now has something it lacked last season: depth. Think back to the Indiana game, where the Bruins were outlasted in overtime due to a lack of reliable bench production after foul trouble. That is a problem UCLA is much better equipped to handle moving forward.