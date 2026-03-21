What UCLA's Ceiling Looks Like Following Win Over UCF

Following UCLA's 75-71 first-round win over UCF, it is time to reevaluate where UCLA's ceiling now sits.

This game was pretty ugly for the most part. Still, UCLA was coming in without its best player. Because the Bruins were able to win under those circumstances, their ceiling definitely rises a little bit. Even so, there are a lot of problems that could hold them back and ultimately send them packing sooner rather than later.

UCLA's New Ceiling

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

UCLA's new ceiling has really not deviated much from the path that was set before. The Bruins will now have to play No. 2 UConn in the second round of the tournament. This matchup does seem dicey, but both teams showed weaknesses and strengths that could ultimately flip the script.

UCLA could see itself playing in the Elite Eight against Duke. This was projected before, with UCLA having to go through UConn and Michigan State . Both matchups present different problems for UCLA, but after watching this game, it is clear that the Bruins have figured something out.

What Changed?

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts on the bench in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Although the Bruins entered the UCF matchup as favorites, there were still some serious advantages the Knights held over UCLA. The biggest was the frontcourt mismatch. UCLA was without Tyler Bilodeau in this one and was clearly outmatched on the glass.

Even so, UCLA was able to figure out how to play its brand of basketball, forcing UCF to make adjustments to match UCLA. Forcing a team to adjust to your style of play, it gives you a clear advantage until the final buzzer.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;UCF Knights center John Bol (7) grabs a rebound againist UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With UCLA understanding how to make teams adjust even when it is at its weakest, this means the Bruins could potentially challenge teams like No. 2 seed UConn and No. 3 seed Michigan State. The blueprint is now fully visible.

Despite the glaring disadvantages, the Bruins now know they can rely on their style of play to push them over the top. Because of this, it makes sense for UCLA to believe it can reach the Elite Eight . The same cycle would continue against No. 1 seed Duke, its projected Elite Eight opponent.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If the Bruins are able to make teams adjust to them, beating UCLA becomes much harder. However, there are always two sides to that. If opposing teams force UCLA to adjust, there may not be many options available for the Bruins.

UCLA's floor is also worth discussing. If UConn comes out and sets the pace early, the Bruins may not have many options to counter it. Considering this, UCLA could easily find itself eliminated in the second round by UConn.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates his teams win against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Overall, not much has changed for UCLA. The Bruins are a very talented team that just won a tournament game without its best player. Now that the blueprint is in place, UCLA could make some serious noise and break a lot of brackets in the coming week.