Three Observations from UCLA's Win UCF in the NCAA Tournament

UCLA won its first-round matchup of the tournament against UCF, 75-71.

At times this game looked like it would be all UCLA. However, the inconsistencies the Bruins have shown all season really caught up to them. Their next matchup is projected to be against No. 2 UConn , a team that will not let UCLA get away with a performance like this.

UCLA Needs Tyler Bilodeau

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Without Tyler Bilodeau , the Bruins knew they would be in a lot of trouble. However, UCLA proved most people wrong as it played electric basketball for most of the game. While Bilodeau's absence definitely caught up to UCLA toward the end, the Bruins were still able to win this game in fairly clean fashion.

The biggest problem UCLA needs to overcome later in the tournament is consistent scoring. With Bilodeau expected to return, the Bruins should be fine. However, it is obvious that while UCLA can win games without him, it is not as strong.

Eric Dailey Jr. Is a Problem for Opponents

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. is the missing piece UCLA needs in order to make a deeper run in this tournament. Dailey led UCLA in scoring with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting, along with five rebounds and two assists. His scoring allowed UCLA to build a comfortable lead early.

Dailey's ability to win one-on-one matchups in the paint gives UCLA an advantage considering the other talent on the roster. With him being a threat from all over the court, it should open the door for the return of Bilodeau to make an even bigger impact.

UCLA Must Finish Games Cleaner

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA's inability to finish the game cleanly cost the Bruins a lot of momentum. At one point UCLA led by 14 points and controlled the game for roughly 86% of the time. The fact that the game came down to the wire is a poor reflection of what UCLA should be capable of.

The Bruins will not be able to get away with that against some of the deeper teams they could face in the later rounds of the tournament. While UCF is a solid team, it is not No. 2 UConn or No. 3 Michigan State. UCLA needs to figure out how to finish games more cleanly.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If there is one thing for certain, it is that this team's ceiling is higher than most. The dominance displayed through most of the game showed how good UCLA can be when it is firing on all cylinders. However, the Bruins are still far from perfect, which could become troubling later on.