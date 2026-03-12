3 Ways the Bruins Can Beat the Scarlet Knights

Following the result of Rutgers versus Minnesota, UCLA now has its opponent in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Back on Feb. 3, UCLA defeated Rutgers 98–66 , a game many believed showed the Bruins had finally figured things out. However, since that game, UCLA has gone 5–4. It is clear the Bruins still have work to do if they want to advance past this matchup.

1. Contain Rutgers’ Stars

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Jamichael Davis (1) is greeted by Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) after making a three point basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The first way UCLA can win this game is by limiting individual performances. In the first half of the previous matchup between the two teams, Kaden Powers scored 18 quick points, which had UCLA on the ropes early. Something like that simply cannot happen again.

If UCLA can force tough shots and turnovers from Rutgers’ biggest scoring threats, it will slow the Scarlet Knights’ momentum heading into this game. The game plan should be fairly simple when dealing with these players, as UCLA has shown it knows how to handle these types of offensive threats.

2. Expand Rebounding Margin

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) chest dumps teammate Eric Dailey Jr. (3) after hitting a 3-point shot during the second} half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The second way UCLA can win this game is by decisively winning the battle on the glass. In the first matchup, UCLA outrebounded Rutgers 35–30. Even though the Bruins won by 32 points, they cannot allow the rebounding margin to remain that close.

If UCLA’s primary rebounding duo of Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. can control the glass, the Bruins will have a major opportunity to extend their advantage. Rebounding is the backbone of any deep tournament run.

2. Starting Five Consistency

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against Southern California Trojans guard Jerry Easter II (8) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The third way UCLA can win this game is if its starters remain consistent . Over the last few weeks, it has been clear that the Bruins have been a very top-heavy team at times. There has not been one player who has consistently produced at a high level. That has to change.

If at least four UCLA starters can score 10 or more points, this game should not be close. In the first matchup, five UCLA starters reached double figures. That balanced scoring opened the door for a massive offensive performance as UCLA recorded its second-highest scoring total of the season.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) talks with head coach Mick Cronin against the Southern California Trojans first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The script is very simple for UCLA. Rutgers has proven to be a far inferior opponent compared to what the Bruins can offer. However, that does not mean UCLA can take its foot off the gas. A convincing win here would be massive momentum heading into a potential matchup against Michigan State in the next round.