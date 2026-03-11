Live Streaming Guide for UCLA's First Big Ten Tournament Game

Here is everything you need to know before UCLA tips off in the quarterfinals against either Rutgers or Minnesota.

The Big Ten Tournament is now in full swing following matchups on Tuesday. However, Wednesday is when the bracket will really begin to take shape. No. 6 UCLA is set to face either No. 14 Rutgers or No. 11 Minnesota on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; FS1 analyst Miles Simon (right) interviews UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) after the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matchup: UCLA vs. Rutgers/Minnesota

Round: Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

Date: Wednesday

Estimated Tip: 8:15 p.m. PST

(25 minutes after Purdue vs. Indiana/Northwestern)

UCLA's head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Location: United Center — Chicago, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Sling TV

Keys to the Game

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket as NNebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) tries to defend during the 1st half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA's opponent has not been revealed yet, but that does not mean the Bruins cannot focus on the things that will help them win the game. Both Rutgers and Minnesota present threats that could end UCLA’s tournament run early.

Back on Feb. 3, UCLA blew out Rutgers 98–66. That game was headlined by Xavier Booker , who scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting. If Rutgers ends up being the opponent UCLA faces, the odds of the Bruins walking out unscathed are fairly strong.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Xavier Booker (1) tangles up with Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Minnesota presents a much more imposing threat. On Feb. 28, UCLA lost to the Golden Gophers 78–73. That loss really hurt UCLA’s resume and remains a stain on what has been a very up-and-down season.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The golden rule against both of these teams has to be UCLA’s ability to remain consistent offensively. In both games, UCLA struggled to maintain a steady stream of scoring, which allowed the opposing team to crawl back into the game. Even against Rutgers, UCLA did not look its best at times.

To prevent losses against either opponent, UCLA needs to find consistent scoring from each of its starters. No stone can be left unturned when facing two teams that have the potential to upset the Bruins early.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) celebrate against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau need to lead UCLA in both scoring and playmaking. If both players can provide a steady stream of points throughout the game, UCLA should be able to build a lead and maintain it.

The most glaring problem in the Minnesota loss was UCLA’s lack of aggressive defense. In the games prior, UCLA showed a level of scrappiness that was missing in that matchup. If the Bruins cannot rediscover that defensive intensity, they could find themselves exiting the tournament very early.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This game will be a true indicator of what lies ahead for UCLA in this tournament.