Live Streaming Guide for UCLA's First Big Ten Tournament Game
Here is everything you need to know before UCLA tips off in the quarterfinals against either Rutgers or Minnesota.
The Big Ten Tournament is now in full swing following matchups on Tuesday. However, Wednesday is when the bracket will really begin to take shape. No. 6 UCLA is set to face either No. 14 Rutgers or No. 11 Minnesota on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
How to Watch
Matchup: UCLA vs. Rutgers/Minnesota
Round: Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals
Date: Wednesday
Estimated Tip: 8:15 p.m. PST
(25 minutes after Purdue vs. Indiana/Northwestern)
Location: United Center — Chicago, IL
TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: Sling TV
Keys to the Game
UCLA's opponent has not been revealed yet, but that does not mean the Bruins cannot focus on the things that will help them win the game. Both Rutgers and Minnesota present threats that could end UCLA’s tournament run early.
Back on Feb. 3, UCLA blew out Rutgers 98–66. That game was headlined by Xavier Booker, who scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting. If Rutgers ends up being the opponent UCLA faces, the odds of the Bruins walking out unscathed are fairly strong.
On the other hand, Minnesota presents a much more imposing threat. On Feb. 28, UCLA lost to the Golden Gophers 78–73. That loss really hurt UCLA’s resume and remains a stain on what has been a very up-and-down season.
The golden rule against both of these teams has to be UCLA’s ability to remain consistent offensively. In both games, UCLA struggled to maintain a steady stream of scoring, which allowed the opposing team to crawl back into the game. Even against Rutgers, UCLA did not look its best at times.
To prevent losses against either opponent, UCLA needs to find consistent scoring from each of its starters. No stone can be left unturned when facing two teams that have the potential to upset the Bruins early.
Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau need to lead UCLA in both scoring and playmaking. If both players can provide a steady stream of points throughout the game, UCLA should be able to build a lead and maintain it.
The most glaring problem in the Minnesota loss was UCLA’s lack of aggressive defense. In the games prior, UCLA showed a level of scrappiness that was missing in that matchup. If the Bruins cannot rediscover that defensive intensity, they could find themselves exiting the tournament very early.
This game will be a true indicator of what lies ahead for UCLA in this tournament.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.