3 Bruins Who Need to Shine vs. Washington

UCLA has found themselves in a must win game against Washington.

The Bruins this season have been spartatic to say the least. Sitting at 16-7, before the hardest part of their schedule, basically means they cannot afford a loss anytime soon. UCLA pulled out a nail-biter on Dec. 3 against Washington. However, this matchup will be much different, no doubt.

Donovan Dent | G

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) defends Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Jamichael Davis (1) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent needs to have a great outing against the Huskies. Not because he can, but cause he has to. A loss to Washington could really hurt any momentum heading into March. And with a very tough schedule ahead, UCLA needs all the momentum it can get.

Dent really need to be the facilitator he was against just recently Rutgers, and Purdue. In those games he would have double-digit assists on a low turnover rate. If he can keep this up against Washington the Bruins should be able to walk untouched out of Pauley.

Xavier Booker | C

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Bryce Dortch (4) beats UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) to a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker put on a masterclass against Rutgers. He was able to score 24 points on 10/11 shooting, as well as 4-4 from three. While we might not see the same production against Washington due to matchup concerns. Booker will play a massive role in dictating UCLA's success.

Hannes Steinbach absolutely tormented Booker back in December, when he was able to score 29 points along with 11 rebounds. Booker has gotten better for sure. However, it still might not be enough to slow down one of the nation's best centers. This matchup could make or break the season for UCLA

Brandon Williams | G-F

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) and UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) fight for a rebound in the first overtime period at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Booker fails to be the player that Mick Cronin needs him to be, UCLA will then turn its attention to Brandon Williams. While not the biggest player on the court, he might be the strongest. All season Williams has proven to be one of the most physical players on the court at all times.

While he did not do much in the earlier meeting this season, Williams impact is summed up by his physicallity. If he can wear down Hannes Steinbach the Bruins could be in very good shape to pull out a win here.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin on the bench during the second overtime period against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Without Skyy Clark , the Bruins will need to find magic elsewhere. In the previous matchup, Clark accounted for 25 points, something that will be missed in the rematch. If these three players are unable to click, UCLA could be in for a long game.

