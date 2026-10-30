How Crucial UCLA Transfers Have Performed Entering Final Stretch

The first campaign in the Bob Chesney era has been defined by one key theme — transfers. UCLA has surged ahead to a top-10 ranking thanks to stellar play by dozens of first-time Bruins.

Entering the final stretch of the 2026 regular season, here are grades for UCLA's key transfers:

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) leaves the field following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense

Quarterback

Ty Dieffenbach: 43-70 for 505 yards, two TDs and one INT

Dieffenbach was supposed to be the backup quarterback. He was, until Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending injury. UCLA's season now rests in the hands of Dieffenbach, a transfer from Cal Poly. He has led the Bruins to two wins as the starter — but it is still too early to give a true assessment. This grade is incomplete for the time being.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Nikai Martinez (21) during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Wayne Knight: 99 carries for 627 yards and 12 TDs; 14 REC, 106 yards and one TD

Knight was the engine of Chesney's offense at JMU last year. Swap the Dukes for the Bruins, and that sentence still applies in 2026. Knight is on pace for a 1,000-yard season. He deserves an A at this point.

Wide Receivers:

UCLA running back Wayne Knight, left, and wide receiver Landon Ellis celebrate a touchdown by Knight as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brian Rowe: 17 REC, 283 yards and one TD

Landon Ellis: eight REC, 127 yards and one TD

Semaj Morgan: 31 REC, 383 yards and two TDs

Leland Smith: four REC, 79 yards

Aidan Mizell: seven REC, 175 yards and one TD

Only Morgan ranks among the top 20 leaders in receiving yards by a Big Ten wideout. This offense has lived through the run game and spreading the ball around. Even though opportunities have been limited, no UCLA receiver has consistently impressed other than Morgan.

Ellis and Rowe have come up with big catches on third downs, but have yet to take over a game in conference play. For now, this group checks in at a C+ or B-.

Tight Ends:

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Josh Phifer (89) is upended by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Judah Jenkins (21) after a pass reception in the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brayden Loftin: seven REC, 91 yards

Josh Phifer: three REC, 18 yards

Harry Lodge: one REC, four yards

The tight ends have not seen much action in the passing game. Their primary purpose has been to block, but even then, they have been burned a few times in pass protection. The high-quality run blocking brings this grade up, but for now, the lack of receiving production keeps this grade at a C+ or B-.

Offensive Line:

Collectively, the Bruins are averaging 5.5 yards per carry. That's a good number, and in terms of pass protection, UCLA has only allowed 10 sacks in seven games (fourth-fewest in the Big Ten). The starting offensive line features four transfers, plus two more as rotational backups. They have all performed well. Their grade is an A.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) carries the ball during the second half against UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) and defensive lineman Sahir West (15) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense

Defensive Line:

Sahir West: 25 total tackles (two sacks, 5.0 TFLs), two FR

Tyson Ford: eight tackles (0.5 TFL)

Amier Washington: six tackles, one PBU

Aiden Gobaira: 16 tackles (0.5 sacks, two TFL), one PBU

Darold DeNgohe: 10 tackles (two TFL)

Maxwell Roy: two tackles (0.5 TFL)

Anthony Sacca: 13 tackles (one sack, 1.5 TFL), one FF

This defensive line has gotten its hands on lots of footballs. Whether it's forcing fumbles or tipping pass, the Bruins front has been very productive. UCLA has also forced many pressures that do not show up in a basic stat sheet. This group receives a B+.

Linebackers:

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Trent Hendrick (25) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sammy Omosigho: 57 tackles (5.5 sacks, 10 TFL), five FF, two PBU

Trent Hendrick: 16 tackles (one TFL), one INT

Drew Spinogatti: four tackles

Omosigho has been one of the best linebackers in all of college football. Hendrick has the talent to be as well, although his acclimation process has been slow. Hendrick did not start practice with UCLA until Aug. 24. Overall, this unit deserves an A because of Omosigho's dominance.

Defensive Backs:

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; San Diego State wide receiver Nathan Acevedo (3) runs with the ball while under pressure from UCLA defensive back Dante Lovett (21) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dante Lovett: 16 tackles

Derrick Barksdale: 15 tackles (one sack, two TFL), two PBU

Malik Hartford: 29 tackles (two TFL), one INT, one FF, three PBU

Ta’Shawn James: 36 tackles (0.5 sacks), four INT, two PBU

Osiris Gilbert: six tackles, two PBU

Mason Rivera: seven tackles (one sack), one INT

Barksdale, Hartford, and James have been stellar in unorthodox looks with extra safeties on the field. The coverage has been solid overall, minus the occasional bumps (and a mediocre outing against Purdue). This grade is a B+, with the potential to keep rising.