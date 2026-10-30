How Crucial UCLA Transfers Have Performed Entering Final Stretch
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The first campaign in the Bob Chesney era has been defined by one key theme — transfers. UCLA has surged ahead to a top-10 ranking thanks to stellar play by dozens of first-time Bruins.
Entering the final stretch of the 2026 regular season, here are grades for UCLA's key transfers:
Offense
Quarterback
- Ty Dieffenbach: 43-70 for 505 yards, two TDs and one INT
Dieffenbach was supposed to be the backup quarterback. He was, until Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending injury. UCLA's season now rests in the hands of Dieffenbach, a transfer from Cal Poly. He has led the Bruins to two wins as the starter — but it is still too early to give a true assessment. This grade is incomplete for the time being.
Running Back
- Wayne Knight: 99 carries for 627 yards and 12 TDs; 14 REC, 106 yards and one TD
Knight was the engine of Chesney's offense at JMU last year. Swap the Dukes for the Bruins, and that sentence still applies in 2026. Knight is on pace for a 1,000-yard season. He deserves an A at this point.
Wide Receivers:
- Brian Rowe: 17 REC, 283 yards and one TD
- Landon Ellis: eight REC, 127 yards and one TD
- Semaj Morgan: 31 REC, 383 yards and two TDs
- Leland Smith: four REC, 79 yards
- Aidan Mizell: seven REC, 175 yards and one TD
Only Morgan ranks among the top 20 leaders in receiving yards by a Big Ten wideout. This offense has lived through the run game and spreading the ball around. Even though opportunities have been limited, no UCLA receiver has consistently impressed other than Morgan.
Ellis and Rowe have come up with big catches on third downs, but have yet to take over a game in conference play. For now, this group checks in at a C+ or B-.
Tight Ends:
- Brayden Loftin: seven REC, 91 yards
- Josh Phifer: three REC, 18 yards
- Harry Lodge: one REC, four yards
The tight ends have not seen much action in the passing game. Their primary purpose has been to block, but even then, they have been burned a few times in pass protection. The high-quality run blocking brings this grade up, but for now, the lack of receiving production keeps this grade at a C+ or B-.
Offensive Line:
Collectively, the Bruins are averaging 5.5 yards per carry. That's a good number, and in terms of pass protection, UCLA has only allowed 10 sacks in seven games (fourth-fewest in the Big Ten). The starting offensive line features four transfers, plus two more as rotational backups. They have all performed well. Their grade is an A.
Defense
Defensive Line:
- Sahir West: 25 total tackles (two sacks, 5.0 TFLs), two FR
- Tyson Ford: eight tackles (0.5 TFL)
- Amier Washington: six tackles, one PBU
- Aiden Gobaira: 16 tackles (0.5 sacks, two TFL), one PBU
- Darold DeNgohe: 10 tackles (two TFL)
- Maxwell Roy: two tackles (0.5 TFL)
- Anthony Sacca: 13 tackles (one sack, 1.5 TFL), one FF
This defensive line has gotten its hands on lots of footballs. Whether it's forcing fumbles or tipping pass, the Bruins front has been very productive. UCLA has also forced many pressures that do not show up in a basic stat sheet. This group receives a B+.
Linebackers:
- Sammy Omosigho: 57 tackles (5.5 sacks, 10 TFL), five FF, two PBU
- Trent Hendrick: 16 tackles (one TFL), one INT
- Drew Spinogatti: four tackles
Omosigho has been one of the best linebackers in all of college football. Hendrick has the talent to be as well, although his acclimation process has been slow. Hendrick did not start practice with UCLA until Aug. 24. Overall, this unit deserves an A because of Omosigho's dominance.
Defensive Backs:
- Dante Lovett: 16 tackles
- Derrick Barksdale: 15 tackles (one sack, two TFL), two PBU
- Malik Hartford: 29 tackles (two TFL), one INT, one FF, three PBU
- Ta’Shawn James: 36 tackles (0.5 sacks), four INT, two PBU
- Osiris Gilbert: six tackles, two PBU
- Mason Rivera: seven tackles (one sack), one INT
Barksdale, Hartford, and James have been stellar in unorthodox looks with extra safeties on the field. The coverage has been solid overall, minus the occasional bumps (and a mediocre outing against Purdue). This grade is a B+, with the potential to keep rising.
Xander Tilock is a contributor for UCLA On SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock