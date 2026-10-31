4 Key UCLA Football Players To Watch vs. Nevada

As the Bruins prepare to take on Nevada in Week 9, keep an eye on these potential game-changers.

Anthony Woods

Anthony Woods could end up being the most important player on UCLA's offense if Wayne Knight is indeed limited against the Wolf Pack . As you know, Knight has been the focal point of this offense all season long, and in his potential absence, Woods will need to step up.

Even with Knight as the focal point, Woods has played his role for this team very well this season. He's accumulated 459 yards and six touchdowns this season, averaging 6.9 yards per carry, and was UCLA's leading rusher last week. Even potentially without Knight in the lineup, I wouldn't expect this UCLA ground game to slow down, and I certainly believe that Woods can produce without one of his backfield partners.

Scott Taylor

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Scott Taylor (20) reacts after sacking Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott Taylor has quietly been an efficient pass rusher for UCLA this season. The former linebacker turned edge rusher has three sacks on the season, ranking second on the team behind Sammy Omosigho, and fifth in the Big Ten. Nevada has had some questions at quarterback, and if Taylor and Co. can bring some pressure off the edge, it could be too much for the Wolf Pack to overcome.

Jalen Woods

Linebacker Jalen Woods has been absolutely electric for this Bruins team so far this season. The senior linebacker has had eight or more tackles in all but one game this season, with 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception.

Woods has been all over the field and is a major reason why this UCLA defense has been so dominant the last couple of weeks. It seems as if Woods is a player who continues to get better as the season goes on, and if he's able to put together another impressive performance against Nevada, it could give him and this defense even more momentum as they head into the tougher portion of their schedule.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) and quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) celebrate after a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Dieffenbach

Even though Nevada heads into the matchup with a 3-4 record, their secondary is certainly going to produce an intriguing matchup for starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach . Dieffenbach's done well the last two weeks, but this Wolf Pack defense is hungry for a win and will want to make a statement at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Just like Woods, if Dieffenbach is able to string together yet another productive performance, this UCLA offense could get a boost of momentum that they will certainly need as they hit the road the following week.